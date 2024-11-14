Melania Trump Apparently Thinks Jill Biden Faked Her Concern after Butler Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Incoming First Lady Melania Trump apparently doesn’t believe that Jill Biden was sincere when she called her to express concern in the wake of the July 13 Butler assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Melania reportedly told the French publication Paris Match that Jill “took the initiative to contact me directly” after “someone tried to murder my husband in Pennsylvania,” according to by Fox News.

“I do question, however, whether Jill’s concern was genuine as a few days prior she referred to my husband as ‘evil’ and a ‘liar,’” Melania Trump said, according to Fox.

“It was obvious that the onslaught of rhetoric from Democrat leaders and the mainstream media was so deeply embedded in our nation’s consciousness it prompted an attempt to assassinate Donald.”

Melania’s interview was reportedly conducted before Election Day. Melania opted not to meet with Jill Biden as Donald met with Joe on Wednesday to discuss the transition of power. According to the New York Post, Melania’s refusal was due to in large part to the FBI’s 2022 raid of her home.

“She ain’t going,” a source familiar with Melania’s decision reportedly said. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting.”

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was raided in connection with the DOJ’s investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. The investigation led to multiple charges against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

However, the case was thrown out by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in July, after she found Smith had been illegally appointed to the role.

Smith appealed Cannon’s ruling, but the appeal looks to be moot in the wake of Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.