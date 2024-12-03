Quantcast
Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Clowns to the Left: Jill Biden’s 2024 Christmas Decorations Are Ready for the Circus

'It's been incredible to watch all of you transform this space year after year, and you traded time with families for hours of gluing...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) If First Lady Jill Biden’s aim was to turn the White House into a holiday extravaganza, she succeeded — unfortunately, the result—once again—feels more like the circus came to town than a dignified Christmas celebration.

On Monday, Jill Biden revealed her final theme for the Biden administration’s Christmas decorations: “A Season for Peace and Light.”

Flanked by white-lit trees on either side of a doorway, the first lady introduced her holiday displays to an audience clutching their cellphones. Behind the doorway, several more sterile and bright Christmas trees lined the hall—and a glimpse of a rainbow-striped curtain adorned in vibrant colors reminiscent of the Big Top peaked out behind her.

“As we celebrate our final holiday season at the White House, we are guided by the values that we hold sacred: faith, family and service to our country, kindness toward all of our neighbors and the power of community,” she said.

Social media users quickly caught on to this year’s Cirque de Biden, posting images of the White House’s most carnivalesque displays. Common assets included bold, red decals spilling red, yellow, blue and black stripes of curtains tied together and brights lights to add to the administration’s circus flair.

All that was missing was a clown car—but that was made up for with an amusement park-style carousel to match the mismatch scene.

Sleigh bells lined the hallways and a ceiling design mimicked snowfall, PBS News reported. It took more than 300 volunteers to decorate the White House this year.

Approximately 83 Christmas trees, 10,000 feet of ribbon, 28,000 ornaments, 2,200 paper doves and 165,000 lights were used to bring Jill Biden’s vision to life, according to the outlet.

“This would not be possible without your work,” she said. “It’s been incredible to watch all of you transform this space year after year, and you traded time with families for hours of gluing.”

Social media users compared Jill Biden’s decorations to incoming First Lady Melania Trump’s holiday decorations during her husband’s first term.

“Melania Trump’s return as First Lady is just as big as Trump’s return,” X user @BehizyTweets wrote. “The White House is going to look beautiful & glamorous again.”

Jill Biden’s taste has been called into question routinely during her tenure in the White House.

Last year, the first lady—who launched her career as the nanny to the Biden children and later worked as a reading specialist on a psychiatric ward—unleashed a “Nutcracker” tribute that drew comparisons to a bad acid trip.

She also heaped praise on the widely panned—and controversial—Olympic opening ceremony, which embraced a similarly surrealist aesthetic with traces of Satanic ritual interspersed throughout.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

