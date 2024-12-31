Actor Elliot Page and ACLU Push Idea that Transgenderism Will Lead to ‘Happiness’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Transgender actor Elliot Page partnered with the far-left American Civil Liberties Union to record a message stating transgenderism will lead to “happiness.”

Page delivered the message in the Instagram post.

“My message to my younger self would just be like, ‘You know who you are,’ and, ‘Please embrace that,'” Page stated.

The ACLU praised Page’s video.

“Elliot Page said it best: Trans people know who we are, and we should be free to embrace our authentic selves,” the union posted alongside the video.

Page continued to discuss how there is nothing wrong with being transgender and implied it is just other people not understanding.

“And so, I guess to my younger self, I’d say that discomfort and that pain you’re feeling—that is not yours, that is theirs,” Page added.

The Umbrella Academy actor said the transgender journey will lead to “happiness.”

Page added “to just keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that’s what’s going to lead you to happiness.”

Social media users blasted Page’s video regarding being transgender.

“Happiness? Is that why every photo of her now looks like she’s either clinically depressed or her soul has been hollowed out?” one user asked.

Another stated Page has no business speaking to children.

“Don’t let actual demons from hell speak to your children,” the user posted.

The transgender debate remains a hot button issue.

Disney was the latest to pull back and canceled a transgender storyline in a new Pixar show coming out on Disney+ called Win or Lose.

The move sparked ex employees to complain and express sadness over the shelved episode.

A Disney spokesperson stated the company “recognize[d] that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”