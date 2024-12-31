Quantcast
Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Actor Elliot Page and ACLU Push Idea that Transgenderism Will Lead to ‘Happiness’

'And so, I guess to my younger self, I’d say that discomfort and that pain you’re feeling—that is not yours, that is theirs...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Elliot Page
Elliot Page / IMAGE: them via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Transgender actor Elliot Page partnered with the far-left American Civil Liberties Union to record a message stating transgenderism will lead to “happiness.”

Page delivered the message in the Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ACLU (@aclu_nationwide)


“My message to my younger self would just be like, ‘You know who you are,’ and, ‘Please embrace that,'” Page stated.

The ACLU praised Page’s video.

“Elliot Page said it best: Trans people know who we are, and we should be free to embrace our authentic selves,” the union posted alongside the video.

Page continued to discuss how there is nothing wrong with being transgender and implied it is just other people not understanding.

“And so, I guess to my younger self, I’d say that discomfort and that pain you’re feeling—that is not yours, that is theirs,” Page added.

The Umbrella Academy actor said the transgender journey will lead to “happiness.”

Page added “to just keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that’s what’s going to lead you to happiness.”

Social media users blasted Page’s video regarding being transgender.

“Happiness? Is that why every photo of her now looks like she’s either clinically depressed or her soul has been hollowed out?” one user asked.

Another stated Page has no business speaking to children.

“Don’t let actual demons from hell speak to your children,” the user posted.

The transgender debate remains a hot button issue.

Disney was the latest to pull back and canceled a transgender storyline in a new Pixar show coming out on Disney+ called Win or Lose.

The move sparked ex employees to complain and express sadness over the shelved episode.

A Disney spokesperson stated the company “recognize[d] that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Disney’s Newest ‘Snow White’ Trailer Continues to Receive Backlash

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com