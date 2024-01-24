‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ ‘Wizard of Oz’ Will Get Woke Reboots

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Both The Wizard of Oz and It’s a Wonderful Life will be rebooted for the woke audience by changing the race of the main characters — from white to non-white.

Hollywood writer Kenya Barris became notorious for writing and directing movies and TV shows that are explicitly anti-white, like TV shows #BlackAF and Black-ish and movies You People and the remake of White Men Can’t Jump, according to Blaze Media.

After making these race-centered movies and shows, Barris went on to use the masterpieces from the 1930s and 1940s to destroy him.

For example, The Wizard of Oz will take place in an apartment complex in Inglewood, Calif., called the Bottoms, where the new black “Dorothy” will live.

“The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression, and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through. I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be,” Barris said.

He then talked more about how important it is to replace white characters with non-white characters.

“I think that this is the best time to turn a mirror on society because we need to see ourselves, and I want to do it with diverse characters… I wanted to make people think, but also make them feel good, and also make people feel seen who hadn’t felt seen,” he said.

In addition to that, It’s a Wonderful Life will be rebooted as well, with Barris saying that the plot of the movie is a perfect story to be portrayed by an actor who has “black or brown” skin.

“It’s a guy who’s trying to help out his community and things are going to turn around on him. I think that’s the perfect story to tell for a person of color — black or brown — to get into that because our communities have some issues and someone trying to help that community out. I think that’s the perfect vehicle to tell that story from,” he said.