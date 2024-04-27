Quantcast
Friday, April 26, 2024

Where’s Sam Brinton? Adam Schiff Has Luggage Stolen in San Francisco

'Yes, they took my bags. But I'm here to thank Joe...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Adam Schiff and Sam Brinton
Adam Schiff and Sam Brinton / PHOTO: Schiff: AP; Brinton: Instagram; graphic: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., attended an upscale dinner in causal dress after thieves stole his suitcase out of his car in San Francisco, according to the New York Post.

Schiff visited the city for a few days in order to visit with his supporters in the area as he gears up to run for the U.S. Senate.

Schiff parked his car in a parking garage, where crooks broke in and took his bags.

“Yes, they took my bags,” Schiff said to reporters with the San Francisco Chronicle. “But I’m here to thank Joe.”

Lawyer Joe Cotchett offered his support to Schiff’s senatorial campaign.

Schiff was the most informal person at the table, sporting a long-sleeved shirt under a hiking best.

“I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco,’” Cotchett’s spokesman, Lee Houskeeper, said.

San Francisco’s policies of open air drug use, acquiescence to the homelessness and misplaced spending priorities lead to a historic spike in crime.

Top officials in the city’s police department also earn nearly half a million dollars per year, despite their lack of urgency to solve local issues. However, high-ranking police officers blamed leftist policies for the increase in crime.

“San Francisco, as you can see from all the video, the boarded-up shops, empty spaces for retail, is a city that is spiraling or already in the bottom of the toilet,” Lt. Tracy McCray told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in 2021.

Altogether, the city became the literal butt of the joke after the hands-off approach city-level policy makers opted to take.

Twitter users had a different theory for the disappearance of Schiff’s luggage: former Energy Department official Sam Brinton, who famously stole  luggage from airport carousels on three separate occasions.

“They probably got his laptop which contained overwhelming Russia Russia Russia evidence,” one user said. “Any suspects?”

“Just imagine what in that luggage when the thief opens it up…” another user posted. “The only way this could be better is if the thief was Sam Brinton.”

