Pro-Hamas Activists Admit They Don’t Know What They’re Protesting as Soros Ties Revealed

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Two students at Columbia University who rushed to join New York University’s (NYU) violent anti-Israel rally admitted they didn’t know what they were protesting and wished they were “more educated” about what was going on.

Later on, it was revealed that George Soros was behind the funding of these Jew-hating protests on college and university campuses all across the country.

The video of two unidentified female students trying to find the reason for their being at the protest on the steps of the NYU campus in downtown Manhattan went viral after Rudy Giuliani shared it on Twitter.

🚨VIDEO: A REAL interview we had at NYU: QUESTION: "Why are you protesting?" PROTESTER #1: "I don't know. I'm pretty sure there's something about Israel [turns to other person] Why are we protesting?" PROTESTER #2: "I wish I was more educated." PROTESTER #1: "I'm not either." pic.twitter.com/8aB2ZoTCCk — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 24, 2024

“I think the main goal is just showing our support for Palestine and demanding that NYU stop… I honestly don’t know all of what NYU is doing,” one of the students admitted.

After that, she turned to her friend and asked what was happening, but received a similar ignorant response.

“I wish I [were] more educated,” her friend said.

Soon after that, it was revealed that Soros was connected to the protests that started at Columbia and then spread to other college and university campuses, among which were Harvard University, Yale University, Ohio State University, Emory University and the University of California, Berkeley, the New York Post reported.

Paid radicals and “fellows” of a Soros-funded group called the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) have been encouraging the protests as well.

The Post additionally reported that the organization provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based “fellows” for spending eight hours a week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations.”

Since 2017, Soros’ Open Society Foundations gave USCPR at least $300,000, the news source reported.

On Apr. 17, 2024, Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace and Within Our Lifetime set up the tent city on Columbia’s lawn called “Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” with students sleeping in tents that were reportedly ordered from Amazon and enjoying delivery pizza, coffee from Dunkin’, free sandwiches worth $12.50 from Pret a Manger, organic tortilla chips and $10 rotisserie chickens, according to the Post.