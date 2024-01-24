Iran to Lead U.N. Conference on Nuclear Disarmament

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Iran, the leading country that supports terrorist states, was scheduled to lead the United Nations Conference on Disarmament from March 18-29 and May 13-24, 2024.

The U.N. disarmament conference is presided over by one of the 65 member countries each year, with each country serving as conference president for four working weeks, according to the Daily Wire. The role rotates among the members in alphabetical order. Among other countries that will serve as conference presidents this year are India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland and Israel.

The news source also reported that the Conference on Disarmament is the U.N. body that is responsible for negotiating nuclear disarmament treaties and some other weapons agreements.

In recent decades, concern over Iran’s nuclear ambitions has grown, especially as the regime became more aggressive in the Middle East through a network of terror groups.

Last year, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a U.N. nuclear watchdog organization, warned that Tehran, the capital of the country, has likely stockpiled enough enriched Uranium to make several nuclear warheads. IAEA inspectors have been attempting to gain access to Iran’s stockpiles of nuclear material for inspection, but the Iranian authorities prevented them from doing so.

“Though it may be drowned out due to all the other bad news out of the Middle East involving Iran, the regime is getting closer and closer to establishing itself as a threshold nuclear state. If anything, Iran seems to be capitalizing on all the mayhem in the Middle East, mayhem which Washington has failed to curb or manage well, to press ahead in what appears to be a quest for the ultimate deterrent,” Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said.

The terrorists from Hamas who were backed by Iran invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, which led to the death of roughly 1,200 Israelis and the capture of hundreds more. In addition to that, people from other countries who were visiting Israel were murdered and captured as well.

Iran also recently stepped up direct attacks on its neighbors in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan.