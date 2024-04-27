Quantcast
Saturday, April 27, 2024

GOP Imposter Caught Deleting Pro-Biden, -DEI Tweets in Mich. Race

'Addressing [climate change] is one of the major challenges in achieving a sustainable future...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Mary Draves promotes DEI / PHOTO: Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov via Instagram

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A new Republican House candidate who wishes to replace retiring Rep. Dan Kildee, DMich., previously pushed for the implementation of DEI policies and praised Joe Biden’s administration in since-deleted tweets.

Mary Draves, the former Chief Sustainability Officer at DOW, has promoted DEI practices in the workplace as recently as February 2024 and welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement, a climate treaty that conservatives have denounced, in January 2021, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

In January 2024, workplace training company Skillsoft published an interview with Draves, during which she talked about her support of DEI.

“When I talk to young people looking for jobs, there are a couple of things that they ask me very consistently. One is, ‘What are the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs?’” Draves said.

In February 2024, Skillsoft posted an explainer of Draves’ DEI suggestions on social media, like implementing “inclusive policies and practices,” “actively work[ing] to create diverse teams” and “reward[ing] individuals and teams that actively contribute to a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

Draves’s campaign tried to defend her by arguing that she “has supported Republicans for decades, contributing tens of thousands to help elect strong conservatives who can win,” according to the statement to the Daily Caller.

“This is just another desperate smear from the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] and California Paul Junge teaming up to help elect Democrats. Mary remains committed to calling out the failures of the Biden agenda that are crushing Michigan’s working families,” Draves’s campaign spokesman Carter Houtman said.

However, this explanation doesn’t make sense, considering that she was making these remarks, while also promoting “climate change” ideology and praising Joe Biden in her now-deleted tweets — another sign of Draves and her campaign team trying to get rid of the evidence.

“Addressing [climate change] is one of the major challenges in achieving a sustainable future. We need national policies that support [innovation] and [investment] to protect the climate and move our nation to a [net zero] economy,” Draves wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ellen DeGeneres Suggests Being Gay, Not Harassment, Reason for Her Demise
Next article
Black High School Athletics Director Charged w/ Using AI Frame Principal for Racist Rant

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com