Trump Calls Biden’s Bluff on Debate

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump responded to Joe Biden’s saying on Howard Stern’s show early on Apr. 26, 2024, that he would be “happy to debate” Trump, with Trump suggesting that they could debate the same day.

“Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I saw, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters. I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his EV Mandate,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He then suggested debating in New York City on the same day when Biden said that he would be “happy to debate” Trump.

“In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!” Trump wrote.

Biden made his remark earlier on Apr. 26, 2024, on Stern’s show.

“I am, somewhere, I don’t know when. I’m happy to debate him,” Biden said.

The Post Millennial reported that Trump expressed his desire to debate Biden even in March 2024, after Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican primary race.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.

In addition to the debate comment, Biden also lied about being arrested while “standing on the porch with a black family.”