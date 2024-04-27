60K+ Dem. Voters Protest Biden in Major Swing State

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was reported that more than 60,000 Democratic voters in Pennsylvania didn’t vote for Joe Biden in the battleground state’s presidential primary this week, instead deciding to return ballots with a write-in candidate.

The wave of write-ins amounted to 5.6% of the vote in the Pennsylvania primary or 60,271 votes, the New York Post reported.

Uncommitted PA, a coalition of individuals and organizations in Pennsylvania opposed to Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas, urged leftists before the Apr. 23, 2024, election to write in “uncommitted” to voice their displeasure with Biden, instead of voting for him simply because he is a Democrat.

The group celebrated the results of the primary and called it a “massive write-in victory.”

“Uncommitted PA believes that the outcome of the primary election serves as a strong indicator of voter sentiment in the November election. Voters in Pennsylvania feel conflicted about voting for Biden, as demonstrated by the write-in and undervote,” the group said in its statement.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who suspended his presidential campaign earlier this year, received nearly 130,000 write-ins and votes in the state.

“Biden only won the Commonwealth by 80,000 votes in 2020. [Donald] Trump won by just 44,000 in 2016. Both margins of victory are eclipsed by total non-Biden votes in yesterday’s Democratic primary. We have sent a clear message in the key swing state of Pennsylvania: to secure victory in our state in November, Biden must drastically change course in Gaza,” Uncommitted PA said.

The news source reported that Pennsylvania doesn’t offer voters an “uncommitted” option on the ballot.

It was also noted that the responses on the write-in ballots could take weeks for counties to report. Some counties could even decide under the state’s election code to not report write-in votes that weren’t cast for a “person.”

“If write-in votes are cast for something other than a person, the counties have the option to report those write-in votes in a category labeled ‘scattered.’ Therefore, it is most likely that we will not know what the specific write-ins said if they were not cast for a ‘person,’” a Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson said.