Election Denier Biden Calls Terry McAuliffe Virginia’s ‘Real Governor’  

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden has ignited widespread criticism by dubbing Terry McAuliffe, the failed 2022 Virginia gubernatorial candidate, as the purported “real governor.”

During a Monday campaign speech, Biden took a swipe at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, by hailing his defeated opponent.

“Hello, Virginia! And the real governor, Terry McAuliffe!” Biden Biden asserted without indicating jest, prompting online viewers to call out the demonstrably false claim.

McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, lost a second non-consecutive term to Youngkin in the November 2021 election, with Youngkin securing 50.6% (1,663,596) of the votes. However, McAuliffe received a mere 48.7% (1,600,116) of the total tally.

Biden’s declaration of McAuliffe as the governor of Virginia departs from Democrats’ superficial condemnation of so-called election denialism, further exposing a double standard in the scrutiny of election results.

Similar hypocrisy played out in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, as Democrat Stacey Abrams declined to concede to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

The tide shifted after the 2020 presidential election when former President Donald Trump and his supporters asserted the election was stolen. Media headlines quickly labeled Republicans questioning the election as “election deniers,” with Democrats portraying them as so-called threats to democracy.

In contrast, Democrats facing unfavorable results are not subject to the same level of scrutiny. According to a compilation by RNC Research, there are nearly 24 minutes of Democrats questioning election results when Republicans emerge victorious. Another report highlights over 150 instances of Democrats denying election outcomes.

Twitter users didn’t overlook the hypocrisy, mockingly urging the FBI to investigate Biden for an alleged “insurrection.” One tweet specifically read: “Please raid 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.”

These jokes reference the federal investigation into Trump over alleged obstruction related to the certification of the 2020 election.

Responding to the controversy, Youngkin shared a video on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I’m right here.” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., echoed Youngkin’s sentiments, stating, “Joe Biden is an election denier in more ways than one.”

Michael Seifert, CEO and co-founder of Public Square, sarcastically remarked, “Denying election results means you’re an insurrectionist and is worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined.”

Other critics joined in the mockery of Biden, highlighting the apparent hypocrisy of his claim:

