Right-Wing Dissidents Still in Prison after Mandatory Parole Date

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) More than 41 years ago, Yorie Kahl and Scott Faul were involved in a shootout with federal agents—what some argue were the first shots of a decades-long conflict between American patriots and a tyrannical U.S. government.

It looks like the government will keep Kahl and Faul imprisoned for the rest of their lives for their transgressions.

Your periodic reminder that right-wing dissidents Yorie Kahl and Scott Faul continue to be held in prison past their mandatory parole and projected release dates. pic.twitter.com/jAQm1GCEqs — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 26, 2024

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Docherty issued a report recommending that the 71-year-old Faul remain in prison past his mandatory parole date.

Faul had filed a petition for his immediate release in November 2022—arguing that he was paroled from his life sentence in 2013, and only had another 10 years to serve for the charge of forcibly assaulting or impeding federal officers by deadly weapon. That additional 10 years from 2013 means that Faul should have been released last February, but Judge Docherty’s report has him staying caged.

In his report, Judge Docherty agreed with the Justice Department that “mandatory parole” doesn’t really mean what the words suggest.

“The ‘mandatory parole statute’ explicitly prohibits the Commission from releasing any prisoner if ‘there is a reasonable probability’ that the prisoner ‘will commit any Federal, State, or local crime,’” Judge Docherty said in his report. “Therefore, a prisoner who is eligible for ‘mandatory parole’ is not entitled to receive parole but is only eligible to receive parole.”

Faul had acknowledged that mandatory parole doesn’t necessarily mean an automatic release for a prisoner. However, Attorney General guidelines for determinizing the likelihood of prisoner recidivism has deemed Faul to be at a “minimum” risk for reoffending, he said.

Despite Faul being a senior citizen deemed a low risk for reoffending, the DOJ pointed to his recent anti-government remarks as a reason for keeping him in prison.

For example, Faul allegedly wrote a letter in December 2020, in which he said: “When I am released, I am going to retire to my farm near Harvey, North Dakota, to continue exactly from the same point which I was at in 1983 before I was unlawfully attacked by murderous thugs of the Ronald Reagan, William French Smith, Edwin Meese squad of terrorists.”

Faul has until May 12 to file objections to Judge Docherty’s report. He is currently incarcerated at a federal corrections institution for elderly inmates in Milan, Michigan.

Kahl, 65, remains at a medium-security institution in Pekin, Illinois.

Updates and documents about the Kahl case can be found at ihatethefbi.com.

