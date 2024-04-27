Quantcast
Saturday, April 27, 2024

NPR’s Old CEO Called ‘Racist’ for Asking for ‘Civility’

''Civility [comments are] 'dog-whistle racism'...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
NPR
NPR headquarters displays its logo. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) NPR’s former CEO got accused of racism in 2023 for daring to suggest that employees should be civil at the workplace.

During a question-and-answer forum regarding the outlet’s hip-hop podcast focused on black and “queer” issues called “Louder Than A Riot” lacking its own budget, former NPR CEO John Lansing pushed employees to consider “civility,” the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Lansing commented after the podcast’s editor Soraya Shockley had pressed him about the lack of funding for DEI. As a result of that, an employee at NPR wrote in the forum’s chat that the term “civility” is “racist” because it is frequently deployed against racial minorities.

“How are we supposed to support diverse programming — actually commit to DEI, and make it not a folly — when this company seems scared to talk about money when it is not a $30 million deficit?” Shockley said.

After that session, Shockley submitted a human resources complaint against Lansing, suggesting the “civility” comments are “dog-whistle racism,” according to an individual aware of the interaction. The Daily Caller reported that an external law firm looked at the complaint and did not advise penalties for Lansing.

Lansing declined to comment on the exchange, the Caller added.

The news about Lansing came after veteran NPR editor Uri Berliner’s recent publication of his viral essay, in which Berliner alleged all levels of the publication were aligned on the prioritization of race and “gender identity,” which caused a lack of “viewpoint diversity” and a DEI push.

After the essay became viral, it triggered turbulence within the company, the news source reported.

“We are slipping in our ability to impact America, not just in broadcast, but also in the growing world of on-demand audio,” NPR chief financial officer Daphne Kwon told NPR executives, a recording of a late 2023 discussion revealed.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
60K+ Dem. Voters Protest Biden in Major Swing State
Next article
Ellen DeGeneres Suggests Being Gay, Not Harassment, Reason for Her Demise

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com