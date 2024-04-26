FCC Revives Obama-Era ‘Net Neutrality’ Rule Letting Gov’t Regulate Internet Traffic

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Federal Communications Commission reinstated an Obama-era internet neutrality rule allowing the federal government and its bureaucracy to govern internet traffic, Politico reported.

The three Democrats on the FCC panel outvoted the two Republicans, instituting the rule on the pretense that it will protect consumers.

At stake is whether the federal government is ultimately more trustworthy than private companies when it comes to regulating—or not regulating—Americans’ online access.

The rule also allows the FCC to stop internet providers from regulating the flow and speed of traffic, potentially curating what content will be promoted and what will be hindered.

According to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, it is necessary for experts to be able to intervene in the market to regulate it.

“Consumers have made clear to us they do not want their broadband provider cutting sweetheart deals, with fast lanes for some services and slow lanes for others,” Rosenworcel said. Presumably, the FCC will take that power into its own hands.

According to the FCC chair, she and her comrades are defenders of the people, who “do not want their providers engaging in blocking, throttling and paid prioritization.”

In contrast, Brendan Carr, a Republican commissioner, argued that the Democrats’ argument stands on “shifting sands.”

“All fall apart under casual scrutiny,” he said of their claims. Under net neutrality, federal regulators could use their authority to “fortify democracy” during a time of heightened political tensions, if they so chose, by throttling or censoring political speech that they found disagreeable. According to an FCC press release, however, the organization will use its new powers to “protect consumers, defend national security, and advance public safety.” Carr’s thoughts were echoed by USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter, who condemned the Democrats’ zeal for regulation, warning that it would slow economic progress.