Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Calif. to Fine Stores that Don’t Have ‘Gender Neutral’ Children’s Toy Section

'These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Next month, a new law is due to come into effect in the state of California that will force stores to comply with radical “gender” ideology under the threat of fines if they fail to bend the knee.

The law that will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, would mandate stores that sell children’s items to have a “gender-neutral” section, according to Slay News.

A state government website confirmed the details of the new woke law.

Any company that sells “childcare items” or toys and employs a minimum of 500 employees across store locations must follow the new law.

According to the law’s text, it requires that the stores offer a section where “a reasonable selection of the items and toys for children that it sells shall be displayed, regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.”

Stores that would decide to not comply with the law could face a civil penalty, being charged $250 after the first offense and then be hit with $500 fines for each additional offense.

“Unjustified differences in similar products that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys can be more easily identified by the consumer if similar items are displayed closer to one another in one, undivided area of the retail sales floor. Keeping similar items that are traditionally marketed either for girls or for boys separated makes it more difficult for the consumer to compare the products and incorrectly implies that their use by one gender is inappropriate,” the text of the law said.

Back in September, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., expressed his desire to push LGBT propaganda on regular people.

“California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians. These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities,” he said.

