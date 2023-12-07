Quantcast
Wednesday, December 6, 2023

‘Bunch of Lies’: Biden Throws Tantrum When Confronted w/ Ties to Bribery

'You didn’t interact with any of their business associates?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden appeared agitated when questioned about his alleged involvement in the questionable business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden. 

During a Wednesday press conference, Biden dismissed accusations raised by House Republicans as “a bunch of lies.” 

Citing an Associated Press poll showing that Americans believed Biden played a role in the business dealings, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson inquired why the president had interactions with “so many of” Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s associates. 

Biden defiantly brushed off Nelson’s questions, stating, “I’m not going to comment on that. I did not. And it’s just a bunch of lies.”

Nelson persisted, pressing, “You didn’t interact with… any of their business associates?” to which Biden responded, “They’re lies.”

A seemingly irked Biden reiterated, “I did not. They’re lies.”

The reporter’s probing questions follow a poll indicating that a significant 70% of Americans, including 40% of Democrats, believe Biden acted illegally or unethically in his family members’ controversial business affairs. 

The Associated Press survey follows other polls showing the president either tied or trailing in potential match-ups with former President Donald Trump in critical swing states, as reported by the New York Times. 

Moreover, allegations surrounding Biden’s potential involvement in bribery, political corruption and an alleged influence-peddling scheme are at the core of a looming impeachment vote led by House Republicans expected in the upcoming weeks. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., emphasized the necessity of an impeachment vote over accusations that the Biden White House is obstructing requests for information from the three congressional committees leading the impeachment inquiry. 

The Biden White House has dismissed the allegations of wrongdoing, asserting there is no evidence linking the president to his family’s business dealings. 

On the other hand, the House Judiciary Committee, the House Oversight Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee raised significant questions about alleged payments received by Biden himself from one of his brother’s firms. 

Most recently, House Republicans disclosed recurring payments from Hunter Biden’s controversial firm, Owasco PAC, which congressional investigators stated received funds from China and other sources. 

