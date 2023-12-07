Quantcast
Wednesday, December 6, 2023

House Investigates Georgia DA’s Potential Coordination w/ J6 Committee

'This new information raises questions about Willis...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Willis, who charged former President Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election says she expects his trial will be underway over Election Day next year and could possibly stretch past the inauguration in 2025. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The House Judiciary Committee has initiated an inquiry into claims suggesting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might have “coordinated” with the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee. 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., launched the investigation following accusations that the Fulton County DA’s office shared “investigative actions” with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. 

The conservative lawmakers explicitly accuse Willis of requesting the select committee to share evidence concerning Trump’s alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia. 

In a letter addressed to Willis, Jordan and Loudermilk point out that such collaboration presents a potential concern, as the Jan. 6 Committee faced severe criticism regarding partisanship, “procedural abuses” and “due process violations.”

Following the release of the letter, Loudermilk expressed concerns about the findings. “This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material,” he said in a press statement. 

Willis’s investigation into the Trump campaign coincided with the Jan. 6 committee’s probe. Her inquiry ultimately resulted in charges against Trump, including a count of violating the Georgia RICO Act, criminal conspiracy, filing false documents and making false statements, as reported by Fox News. 

Trump, in his bid for the White House in the 2024 election, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has since accused Willis of orchestrating a witch hunt against his campaign. 

The allegations suggesting that Willis may have exchanged or sought information from Congress surface amid her office’s collaboration with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has also pressed charges against Trump for contesting the 2020 election results. 

The letter addressed to Willis added, “Although it is not clear what records, if any, you obtained from your coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee, this new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials.”

The lawmakers have formally requested all “documents and communications” exchanged between Willis’s office and the Jan. 6 committee within the period from July 1 2021 to Jan. 3 2023.

In prior instances, both the Judiciary Committee and Willis have clashed over information requests. Willis accused Jordan of lacking congressional authority to seek information related to criminal charges against the former president in Fulton County. 

Conversely, Jordan countered, highlighting Willis’s pursuit to incarcerate a former president and multiple federal employees 

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Communist China Uses Climate to ‘Subvert’ U.S.
Next article
Calif. to Fine Stores that Don’t Have ‘Gender Neutral’ Children’s Toy Section

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com