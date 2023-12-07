House Investigates Georgia DA’s Potential Coordination w/ J6 Committee

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The House Judiciary Committee has initiated an inquiry into claims suggesting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might have “coordinated” with the anti-Trump Jan. 6 Committee.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., launched the investigation following accusations that the Fulton County DA’s office shared “investigative actions” with the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

The conservative lawmakers explicitly accuse Willis of requesting the select committee to share evidence concerning Trump’s alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential elections in Georgia.

In a letter addressed to Willis, Jordan and Loudermilk point out that such collaboration presents a potential concern, as the Jan. 6 Committee faced severe criticism regarding partisanship, “procedural abuses” and “due process violations.”

JUST IN: The House Judiciary committee has launched an inquiry into Fulton County DA Fani Willis for colluding with the January 6th committee. 🔥🔥🔥 The committee discovered a letter between Willis and Chairman Bennie Thompson. “We have learned that Willis’s office… pic.twitter.com/TUyS73zLRG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2023

Following the release of the letter, Loudermilk expressed concerns about the findings. “This new information raises questions about Willis’ and Thompson’s commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material,” he said in a press statement.

Willis’s investigation into the Trump campaign coincided with the Jan. 6 committee’s probe. Her inquiry ultimately resulted in charges against Trump, including a count of violating the Georgia RICO Act, criminal conspiracy, filing false documents and making false statements, as reported by Fox News.

Trump, in his bid for the White House in the 2024 election, pleaded not guilty to the charges and has since accused Willis of orchestrating a witch hunt against his campaign.

The allegations suggesting that Willis may have exchanged or sought information from Congress surface amid her office’s collaboration with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has also pressed charges against Trump for contesting the 2020 election results.

The letter addressed to Willis added, “Although it is not clear what records, if any, you obtained from your coordination with the partisan January 6 Select Committee, this new information raises additional questions relevant to the Committee’s oversight of your politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials.”

The lawmakers have formally requested all “documents and communications” exchanged between Willis’s office and the Jan. 6 committee within the period from July 1 2021 to Jan. 3 2023.

In prior instances, both the Judiciary Committee and Willis have clashed over information requests. Willis accused Jordan of lacking congressional authority to seek information related to criminal charges against the former president in Fulton County.

Conversely, Jordan countered, highlighting Willis’s pursuit to incarcerate a former president and multiple federal employees