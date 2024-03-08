Calif. Public Schoolers Are Paid Money to Push Far-Left Ideology

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that an activist group in California paid nearly 100 public high schoolers $1,400 each to brainwash them with the far-left ideology.

The contracts between Long Beach Unified School District and Californians for Justice (CFJ) from 2019 to 2023 showed that the school district used taxpayer funds to pay the group nearly $2 million to facilitate equity and leadership development training for students and teachers, according to the Free Press. In addition to that, contracts allocated a total of $20,200 to 13 parents who participated in the group’s programs.

The Long Beach Unified School District south of Los Angeles has been paying at least 78 students a total of nearly $100,000 since December 2019 for participating in a club that is run by CFJ, with the most recent contract ending in June 2024.

On its website, CFJ bragged about training “hundreds of youth of color in Long Beach to be community leaders and organizers.” The group was successful in advocating for the implementation of “restorative justice practices” across the district’s 84 schools.

However, four teachers who talked to the Free Press criticized the payments to students and their families by calling it a “horrible propaganda strategy.”

For example, CFJ implemented three “student-led professional development” training sessions in the district’s high schools — which cost the district $25,000 — back in 2021. It was also discovered that students were encouraged to school their teachers during these trainings on Marxist talking points like implicit bias, “student voice” and anti-black racism.

In addition to that, the contracts showed that the district signed CFJ on to host 15 of these trainings during the 2023–2024 school year.

Jay Goldfischer, a high school history teacher in the district, said that the organization just wants to brainwash students so that they would repeat the far-left talking points.

“… CFJ is not helping students find their own voices. It’s giving them a scripted voice that’s not their own. They’re teaching them parroting, which is the exact opposite of how you empower children,” he said.