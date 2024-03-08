Laken Riley Murder Suspect Linked to Venezuelan Crime Syndicate

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The accused murderer of the beloved Georgia nursing student Laken Riley has been connected to the violent Venezuelan crime gang committing rampant offenses in the U.S.

Diego Ibarra – a Venezuelan national and the brother of Jose Antonio Ibarra, the man allegedly behind Riley’s murder – has ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, prosecutors wrote in documents filed on Wednesday, as reported by the New York Post.

While Jose Antonio Ibarra is already in jail for Riley’s murder, his brother appears to have his own list of disturbing crimes under his belt.

Diego Ibarra was apprehended for using a fake green card in his position at the University of Georgia, where Riley studied nursing before her brutal murder by Diego Ibarra’s younger brother.

🚨 #BREAKING: BROTHER OF LAKEN RILEY’S KILLER IS A MEMBER OF A VIOLENT VENEZUELAN GANG And he’s in America illegally, of course Diego Ibarra also tried to BITE a Border Patrol agent in Texas on April 30, 2023, the date of his SECOND illegal entry into the US YET THE BIDEN… pic.twitter.com/bUbWWeORW4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2024

Federal prosecutors allege that Diego Ibarra is affiliated with the gang based on his tattoos, clothing and the use of signs tied to the gang.

The Tren de Aragua gang has been involved in several high-profile crimes in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida and Georgia in recent months, coinciding with the influx of illegal aliens filling the city’s homeless shelters.

According to the court filing, Diego Ibarra has a five-pointed crown and star tattoos associated with the gang. His attire featuring the Chicago Bulls basketball team is also linked to the gang.

Social media photos also revealed Diego Ibarra boasting about guns, which prosecutors said he obtained illegally given his status in the U.S.

Court documents reveal that federal prosecutors believe Diego Ibarra, might be connected to a violent Venezuelan gang. He’s the brother illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra, who is charged with the murder of nursing student Laken Riley in Athens Georgia. Here is a photo of the fake… pic.twitter.com/elTFJ82Ux3 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 7, 2024

Similar to his brother, Diego Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally on April 3, 2023, but was returned to Mexico that same day. He ultimately made his way back into the U.S. 27 days later, prosecutors wrote in the filing.

On April 30, Diego Ibarra allegedly resisted arrest and grabbed the radio of an immigration officer. Despite the resistance, he was paroled by the Biden administration on May 11.

He was given a GPS ankle monitoring device, which he removed on May 25, marking him as an absconder.

Later that year, he made his way into Athens, Georgia. In Georgia, he faced a DUI arrest on Sept. 24.

On Sept. 26, he allegedly slapped his girlfriend in the face but did not face charges. On Oct. 27, he was allegedly caught shoplifting at Walmart. On Dec. 8, he was apprehended for a second shoplifting incident.