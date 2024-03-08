Quantcast
Thursday, March 7, 2024

Laken Riley Murder Suspect Linked to Venezuelan Crime Syndicate

'He was given a GPS ankle monitoring device, which he removed...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jose Antonia Ibarra and Joe Biden (both photos from AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The accused murderer of the beloved Georgia nursing student Laken Riley has been connected to the violent Venezuelan crime gang committing rampant offenses in the U.S. 

Diego Ibarra – a Venezuelan national and the brother of Jose Antonio Ibarra, the man allegedly behind Riley’s murder – has ties to the Tren de Aragua gang, prosecutors wrote in documents filed on Wednesday, as reported by the New York Post.

While Jose Antonio Ibarra is already in jail for Riley’s murder, his brother appears to have his own list of disturbing crimes under his belt. 

Diego Ibarra was apprehended for using a fake green card in his position at the University of Georgia, where Riley studied nursing before her brutal murder by Diego Ibarra’s younger brother.

Federal prosecutors allege that Diego Ibarra is affiliated with the gang based on his tattoos, clothing and the use of signs tied to the gang. 

The Tren de Aragua gang has been involved in several high-profile crimes in Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida and Georgia in recent months, coinciding with the influx of illegal aliens filling the city’s homeless shelters.

According to the court filing, Diego Ibarra has a five-pointed crown and star tattoos associated with the gang. His attire featuring the Chicago Bulls basketball team is also linked to the gang.

Social media photos also revealed Diego Ibarra boasting about guns, which prosecutors said he obtained illegally given his status in the U.S.

Similar to his brother, Diego Ibarra entered the U.S. illegally on April 3, 2023, but was returned to Mexico that same day. He ultimately made his way back into the U.S. 27 days later, prosecutors wrote in the filing. 

On April 30, Diego Ibarra allegedly resisted arrest and grabbed the radio of an immigration officer. Despite the resistance, he was paroled by the Biden administration on May 11. 

He was given a GPS ankle monitoring device, which he removed on May 25, marking him as an absconder. 

Later that year, he made his way into Athens, Georgia. In Georgia, he faced a DUI arrest on Sept. 24. 

On Sept. 26, he allegedly slapped his girlfriend in the face but did not face charges. On Oct. 27, he was allegedly caught shoplifting at Walmart. On Dec. 8, he was apprehended for a second shoplifting incident. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Calif. Public Schoolers Are Paid Money to Push Far-Left Ideology

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com