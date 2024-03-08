Quantcast
‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’: Letitia James Gets Roasted at Fire Dept. Ceremony

'Simmer down. Thank you for getting it out of your system...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New York firefighters rebuked Attorney General Letitia James during a ceremony on Thursday, with the crowd even breaking into a pro-Trump chant.

The embarrassing ordeal for James unfolded as she took the podium to address newly promoted members of the New York City Fire Department. However, the crowd’s reception of James was, to say the least, not favorable.

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” the loud crowd chanted as James attempted to regain control. 

Upon taking the podium, loud boos filled the room, prompting James to respond, “Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down. Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

In statements to the media, Chief of Department John Hodgens scolded those who disrupted James’s speech. 

“Today’s ceremony was about one thing: the accomplishments of the members being promoted,” Hodgens told Newsweek, adding: “The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world’s best fire department.” 

James was administering the oath to new and promoted FDNY members.

According to the FDNY, those promoted included 65 uniformed members of Fire Operations, EMS Operations and the Bureau of Fire Investigations. Also attending the event were 29 newly appointed members of the Bureau of Fire Prevention and 34 civilian employees.

James is currently facing criticism from conservatives for targeting the Trump Organization in a civil lawsuit that resulted in left-wing Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron issuing a $450 million fine against Trump. 

James’s case stems from accusations that Trump inflated his net worth in a bid to obtain generous loans and other financial benefits. 

In response, Trump has criticized James, portraying her as nothing more than a left-wing prosecutor who campaigned for office on the promise to target the former president and his family members.

