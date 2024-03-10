BREAKING: Biden Apologizes to ‘Illegal’ Alien Behind Laken Riley’s Murder

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden issued a mea culpa on Saturday after using the term “illegal” in reference to the Venezuelan national accused of brutally murdering Laken Riley, a beloved Georgia nursing student.

During an interview on MSNBC Reports, Biden expressed regret for using what Democrats have criticized as an offensive term about individuals residing in the country… illegally.

“I shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented,” Biden conceded in the interview, referring to his State of the Union address where he attempted to mention Riley’s name.

WATCH: Joe Biden just went on MSNBC and said that he regrets using the word “illegal” during his State of the Union speech to refer to the killer of Laken Riley. “I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal.’ It’s undocumented.” Absolutely pathetic.

On Thursday, while mistakenly uttering Riley’s name as “Lincoln, Lincoln Riley,” Biden exclaimed, “An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal.” His remarks followed heckling by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga.

Biden’s backtrack came after Democrats scolded the president for referring to 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, currently in custody for Riley’s murder, as an illegal. In response to Biden’s use of the term “illegal,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retorted that Democrats “usually” use the term “undocumented.”

