Laken Riley’s Mother Rebukes Biden’s ‘Pathetic’ Name Botch: ‘Disgrace of a President’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The grieving mother of the beloved George nursing student Laken Riley broke her silence after President Joe Biden botched her daughter’s name during the State of the Union address on Thursday.

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic!” Allyson Philips wrote on a Friday Facebook post hailing the Laken Riley Act, according to the New York Post. “If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!” she insisted.”

Seemingly embracing a comment that scolded Biden as “a disgrace of a president,” she wrote: “Amen.”

JUST IN: Laken Riley’s mother, Allyson Philips, is furious after President Joe Biden botched her daughter’s name during the State of the Union speech. Biden said he “did” know Riley’s name but then referred to her as “Lincoln Riley.” Philips fumed in a Facebook comment where… pic.twitter.com/AuOsLCEgqq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 8, 2024

Philips’ remarks came in response to Biden referring to Riley as “Lincoln, Lincoln Riley” on Thursday.

This verbal slip followed disruption caused by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who interrupted Biden’s speech as he urged Congress to pass an infamous bipartisan Senate bill.

“Say her name!” Greene shouted, disrupting Biden’ speech.

In response, the president raised a pin that had the phrase “SAY HER NAME LAKEN RILEY” inscribed on it. Green passed the pin as Biden entered the House chamber.

Joe Biden’s policies killed Laken Riley. He finally tried to say her name, but couldn’t even say it correctly. It’s an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/GMKL8tuyYz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 8, 2024

However, Biden’s attempt to counter was blundered by his failure to correctly say Riley’s name.

“Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right, but how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals,” Biden retorted.

The president’s reference to Riley marked a poignant moment in the harrowing murder of Riley, a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia.

She was on a morning run when she was attacked by 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national residing in the country illegally. Her body was found on Feb. 22.

Ibarra brutally murdered Riley as she evidently fought him, breaking her skull. Local authorities determined that Riley died of blunt force trauma, resulting in her injuries caused by Ibarra.

Critics, including Riley’s mother, assert that the murder could have been avoided, as Ibarra was in the country illegally after being paroled by the Biden administration in September 2022.

A year later, Ibarra was arrested by the NYPD for using a moped with a minor and without a license. ICE did not issue a detainer before the man made his way into Georgia, where he also had a run-in with law enforcement for shoplifting.

He ultimately carried out Riley’s murder, investigators alleged. He is currently in custody.

Furthermore, Ibarra’s brother, Diego Ibarra, faces his own legal woes, having been detained by federal prosecutors for using a fake green card to obtain employment at the University of Georgia—the same school where Riley studied.