Friday, March 8, 2024

Sick: Biden Refers to ‘Lincoln’ Riley in Cough, Gaffe-Ridden SOTU

'That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The State of the Union address was a make-or-break moment for President Joe Biden, who finds himself mired in corruption scandals, low polls, illegal immigration, global conflicts and a rocky re-election campaign.

However, while attempting to project toughness, Biden transformed the symbolic address into an apparent campaign rally marked by constant gaffes, a persistently loud cough and vitriolic attacks, including one aimed at the Supreme Court. 

Even Laken Riley, the beloved Georgia nursing student whose murder by an illegal alien has rocked the nation, did not escape Biden’s gaffes.

“Lincoln, Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal,” Biden said, raising a pin that read: “Say Her Name, Laken Riley.”

This reference to Riley came after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., disrupted the president’s speech, challenging his false premises about the contentious southern border bill stuck in the Senate. 

Notably, the pin Biden raised had been handed to him by Greene upon entering the congressional chamber. Responding to Greene’s challenge, Biden retorted, “I know how to say her name.” Regrettably for the president, the claim did not hold true.

Throughout his speech, Biden, presently the oldest president in U.S. history, appeared visibly afflicted by a persistent cough. “My message to transgender Americans is…” Biden began but was disrupted by his own cough, “I have your back!”

Former President Donald Trump, currently seeking the GOP nomination and likely to face Biden in the 2024 general election, mocked Biden’s cough on Truth Social. 

“Don’t shake his hand, he’s been coughing into it the entire night!” Trump wrote. In another post, he sad: “See, as he’s getting ready to cough yet again into his right hand, the Fake News Media rushes him off the screen!”

Among other points highlighted by Trump was Biden’s partisan tone, which even extended to non-political Supreme Court justices. 

While stumbling over his words, confusing “electoral” with “electrical,” Biden mumbled: “With all due respect, justices, Women are not without electrical power! Excuse me, electoral or political power. You’re about to realize just how much…”

Biden’s threat against the justice come as several of the conservative majority face serious death threats, even leading to arrests. Biden himself had to increase security for the family members of justices due to the left-wing smears.

Reacting to the remarks, Trump wrote, “That may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

