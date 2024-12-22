Quantcast
Leftist Cenk Uygur Calls for Democrats to ‘Revolt’ Against Pelosi, Biden

‘My left-wing friends out there, we have been waiting for the right-wing populists to boo Mitch McConnell and Dick Cheney our whole lives…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Cenk Ugyur
Cenk Ugyur / IMAGE: Right Side Broadcasting via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Cenk Uygur, founder of the leftist media network The Young Turks, called for a “revolt” against establishment Democrats such as President Joe Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he spoke at America Fest on Saturday.

On the third day of the conservative Turning Point USA conference, Uygur received standing ovation from the mostly MAGA crowd in Phoenix, Arizona when he took the stage — an act that would have seemed nearly unthinkable for The Young Turks founder years ago.

Uygur, who has since unleashed on his own party following President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory, told the audience that the Democrat Party should reject the old guard and welcome a populist candidate come 2028.

“I do have to give you guys credit for a revolution well done. And what I mean by that is not a revolution against the Democrat Party or the Left or the country, but a revolution against the establishment,” he said.

Uygur said he started to notice real change when Republicans started bashing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Boos erupted when The Young Turks founder asked, “What do you guys think of Mitch McConnell?”

He emphasized how the America Fest audience jeered McConnell in an attempt to get through to Democrats, calling it a “great thing.”

“My left-wing friends out there, we have been waiting for the right-wing populists to boo Mitch McConnell and Dick Cheney our whole lives. Take the win! Take the win,” Uygur said.

The Young Turks founder called for Democrats to follow in populist Republicans’ footsteps to reform their own political party.

“Now, what we need to do in the Democrat Party is we need to do it likewise. We need to have a revolt against the Joe Bidens, Kamala Harrises and the Nancy Pelosis,” Uygur said to applause. “And the Hillary Clintons, and now, all of a sudden, the Dick Cheneys.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

