Gold Star Families Forced to Wait Hours for Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies as Biden Took a Long Nap

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gold Star families were reportedly forced to wait three hours for the bodies of the 13 U.S. Marines killed in the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021 as President Joe Biden napped on Air Force One, Daily Mail revealed Friday.

After the Wall Street Journal released a bombshell report detailing how the White House covered up Biden’s cognitive decline, multiple military families told the Daily Mail how staffers seemed to allow the doddering Democrat to prioritize catching z’s over honoring the victims of his administration’s disastrous decision.

“[Biden] made us wait an extra three hours to receive the bodies of our dead family members because he couldn’t pull it together,” Roice McCollum, sister of deceased U.S. servicemember Rylee McCollum, told the outlet.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up at the Kabul Airport, killing 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 170 Afghans, according to the outlet. Biden was reportedly absent from planning his administration’s reckless decision to rush pulling out of Afghanistan, and the president’s apparent senility was on full display in his snub to grieving families.

Families were left waiting for Biden on the tarmac as well, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Marine Sgt. Nicole Green, and Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, told the outlet. Both of their young family members were killed as a result of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal.

“We sat in that office for what seemed like an eternity waiting on the doddering old fool,” Hoover reflected.

Roice said a military officer informed her and others waiting that Biden was sleeping on his plane, the Daily Mail reported.

She added that Biden “was far beyond a position where he should have been in office, but the powers that be covered it up. We were left in the dark – worse than that, we were blatantly lied to.”

The White House defended Biden’s power nap in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“That claim is untrue. As President Biden said on the 4th anniversary of the tragic accident on Abbey Gate and in the letters he wrote to family members after meeting with them in Dover, ‘these 13 Americans — and the many more that were wounded — were patriots in the highest sense’ and ’we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill,’” a White House spokesperson told the outlet.

Biden’s reported nap comes as no surprise considering the Democrat president was spotted sleeping on the job multiple times in the past. In early December, Biden appeared to nod off during a conference with African leaders.

In May, Sleepy Joe was seen appearing to nap at a Memorial Day service. In June, he apparently did the same during a D-Day commemoration event.

