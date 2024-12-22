Trump Threatens to Take Back the Panama Canal

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump threatened Saturday evening that the U.S. would take back the Panama Canal if the crucial shipping route continues to be weaponized against American interests.

Trump blasted Panama for its persistent “rip-off” of the U.S. as costly charges are levied on use of the canal.

He wrote on Truth Social, “Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports.”

This is not a political issue The Panama Canal should never have been given up – one of the worst blunders of the 20th Century It was built by Americans, Americans died for it, and it should always belong to America https://t.co/9QkXYqT7Uv — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 22, 2024

The president-elect noted that the U.S. uses the Panama Canal more than any other country in the world, adding that more than 70 percent of all transits head to or from U.S. ports.

“Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction,” Trump added.

Trump warned that he is willing to reverse former President Jimmy Carter’s 1977 decision to “foolishly” give the Panama Canal away.

Trump is 100% right. Carter should have never given up the Panama Canal. Let's reclaim it. pic.twitter.com/4qStwoSzUX — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

“The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop…,” Trump wrote.

Panama’s tariffs on boats and ships to pass through the canal range from $0.50 to $300,00, according to its website.

“The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood. We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands!” Trump continued in a second post.

Trump recalled that the Panama Canal was given to Panama “as a token of cooperation” with the U.S. and said he would demand it be returned if the country continues to take advantage of Americans.

“It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.