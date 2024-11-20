Leftist Host Ridicules Allan Lichtman Over ‘Stupidly Wrong’ Kamala Prediction

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Liberals are turning on one of their own, with Keys to the White House creator Allan Lichtman becoming their latest target.

Young Turks co-founder and host Cenk Uygur mocked Lichtman as a “loser” and “deluded” after his 13 Keys formula incorrectly predicted Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election.

“Say whatever you want, but I’m not going to stand for personal attacks,” Lichtman said during Tuesday’s Piers Morgan Uncensored show episode. His comments responded to Uygur’s reiteration that the formula would fail.

“Brother, you got it wrong! You were preposterously and stupidly wrong!” Uygur said, raising his voice as he berated Lichtman.

Lichtman raised a finger and demanded Uygur stop calling him “stupid.”

The history professor added, “I admitted I was wrong, I don’t need you to call me stupid. … who taught you manners?”

Uygur doubled down, snapping, “Hey Allan, you deserve a tall glass of shut-up juice. So can you shut up for a second and let someone who knows what they’re doing talk!”

Lichtman, visibly frustrated, shook his head and accused Uygur of “blasphemy.” He interjected, “I will not sit here and stand for personal attacks or blasphemy against me.”

“Blasphemy against you? Who the hell are you? Are you Jesus Christ, you loser?” Uygur shot back.

Also on the show were TikTok influencer Harry Sisson and political analyst Juan Williams, who appeared to laugh at the heated exchange between Lichtman and Uygur.

Lichtman’s 13 Keys formula had correctly predicted nine of the 11 elections since 1984 but failed with Harris in 2024 and Al Gore in 2000.

Since Trump reclaimed the White House and Republicans regained control of both chambers of Congress, Democrats have embarked on a soul-searching journey to understand what went wrong in the 2024 election.