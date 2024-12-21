Tucker Carlson Breaks Down How Trump ‘Shattered’ the Notion Americans Are ‘Medieval Freaks’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Political commentator Tucker Carlson broke down how President-elect Donald Trump “shattered” the notion that normal Americans are “medieval freaks” Thursday in his America Fest Conference speech.

Speaking on the first day of the annual Turning Point USA event, Carlson told an audience in Phoenix, Arizona that he has not met a single hostile person in the U.S. since Trump’s victory. The former Fox News host noted that most people previously under the influence that their Make America Great Again views were social unacceptable were noticeably happier since voters rejected Vice President Kamala Harris.

“What really happened was the spell was shattered,” Carlson said.

Carlson explained that establishment elites managed to convince normal Americans that they were alone in their conservative politics. He said the spell was “fake” and that the overwhelmingly Republican election results revealed this fact.

“The spell was that the tiny group of people running the country to their own benefit represented the rest of the world. That everyone agrees with all the dumb pieties they were screaming at you,” Carlson said.

Carlson continued by adding how powerful leftists made Republican voters feel isolated because of their normalcy.

“That all the good people were on the other side and that you were somehow alone, trapped in your house thinking freaky far-right things that you should be embarrassed of and all the truly decent, moral, progressive, open-minded people were on the other side laughing at you and that you were some kind of medieval freak,” he said.

Carlson pointed to Trump’s historic gains with young, Hispanic, southeast Michigan Muslim, Orthodox Jew and Democrat stronghold voters. The Republican president-elect won the popular vote and the Electoral College with GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress.

“So, people who had everything to be ashamed of diverted attention from their own failures by screaming at you about your moral inferiority,” Carlson said, admitting that many Republican voters “bought it” — including himself at one point.

He called out leftists for pushing the belief that men are women, saying politicians who support transgender logic should not be in charge of important matters like foreign policy or energy policy.

“You can’t even change the tire on your Volvo!” Carlson exclaimed. “You’re useless and dumb and a compassionate society would not let you starve to death, but you’re not allowed to run everything.”

