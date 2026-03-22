Conservatives Punch Back at Chuck Norris Smears w/ Savage Fact Checks

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) After similar hit jobs on conservative figures such as Charlie Kirk and Scott Adams, it came as little surprise that leftist publications opted to take the petty path in eulogizing recently deceased action star Chuck Norris.

Several outlets pounced on the 86-year-old’s unexpected passing to point out his long history of supporting Republican viewpoints.

But scrappy conservatives on X pushed back, perhaps inspired by the karate legend’s refusal to be cowed by bullies — or man-eating tigers.

So many of these, but this one is a classic Chuck Norris joke. 🐅 #RIPChuckNorrispic.twitter.com/UcAuqNEtFF — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) March 20, 2026

After a piece in Variety magazine declared that Norris’s politics had “overshadowed” his film career, several offered their strong reactions, including a seafood restaurant in Maryland that began selling T-shirts based on its viral response.

Go fuck yourself — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) March 20, 2026

Users pointed out the double-standard in the tone of the Norris article versus one eulogizing left-wing entertainer Rob Reiner after his murder in December, with the same author responsible for both.

Just going to leave this here. pic.twitter.com/BTxDDtA8Rz — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) March 21, 2026

Popular account Libs of TikTok supplied a picture of the writer, William Earl, which it suggested may help to explain the article’s insufferable snark.

This is the "journalist" who wrote this article: https://t.co/uBhWZe97l7 pic.twitter.com/DBJZXfAI1S — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

But the greatest victory of all came with a Community Note “fact check” of the Variety piece that played into a popular meme about Norris as a larger-than-life folk hero.

Among several humorous entries that sprung up, the note from user Remarkable Pond Chickadee briefly managed to clear the threshold for upvotes and was posted alongside the article itself on X.

“Chuck Norris killed his shadow while shadow boxing. That’s why you never see his shadow when he comes up behind you. Chuck Norris can never be ‘overshadowed’” said the note, which used as its citation Norris’s entry on Wikipedia.

Perhaps the greatest community note of all time. pic.twitter.com/QqAbgrimcI — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) March 20, 2026

Another Community Note still awaiting approval cited as its source a compilation of the 50 best “Chuck Norris Facts.”

“Chuck Norris died in his sleep. If he had been awake when Death came for him, there would have been an obituary for Death this morning,” said the entry from Tropical Juniper Gull.

Grieving fans shared their own favorite Norris memes on the platform, including someone who claimed to have had the password “ChuckNorris” rejected because it was “too strong.”

Meanwhile, others reflected on his body of work, such as his cameo appearance in the comedy classic Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

I'll always remember Chuck Norris as the man who changed the course of dodgeball history by casting the deciding vote that allowed Average Joes to play in the championship of the Las Vegas International Dodgeball Open where they upset the heavily favored Globo Gym Purple Cobras.… pic.twitter.com/X2urhv236o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2026

Although Norris enjoyed a career resurgence after the ironic memes took root in popular culture, peaking in early 2006, some fans shared more heartfelt tributes of the Walker: Texas Ranger star, praising admirable virtues like his embrace of Christian faith.

I was always angry, and I had a huge hole in my heart. Nothing made me happy. Then I got married to a God-fearing woman, and at home she would read the Bible every morning. After a while she said, "do you want me to read aloud to you?" So I sat down, and she started reading the… pic.twitter.com/hBxbT2oIa6 — Creeds & Confessions (@CreedConfession) March 20, 2026

Norris now joins the heavenly host alongside another nostalgia-friendly conservative alpha male, Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, who reportedly appeared in the skies over Florida at his funeral last August.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.