Sunday, June 14, 2026

Trump Reportedly ‘Scolded’ Charlie Kirk for Talking About Jeffrey Epstein

The TPUSA event and subsequent scolding from Trump came just weeks after Kirk also reportedly followed a tense meeting in June, when Kirk warned Trump not to launch a military strike against Iran...

Posted by Ken Silva
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In the final months of his life, conservative activist Charlie Kirk publicly urged the Trump administration to disclose all its information on convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Kirk’s advocacy earned him a scolding from President Trump himself, according to the New York Times.

“On July 12 … Trump told aides he was very unhappy with some of his most influential supporters, including Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, all of whom were publicly urging the administration to come clean,” the Times reported last week in an article that revealed new details about the White House’s handling of the Epstein scandal.

“Kirk had held a Turning Point USA event the previous day that turned into an Epstein grievance fest, with one speaker after another bashing Bondi over her handling of the situation. Trump had called Kirk and scolded him.”

The TPUSA event referenced by the Times included speakers such as including Carlson, Kelly, comedian Dave Smith, and others who mocked influential Zionist donors and accused Israel of manipulating U.S. policy. The fallout was immediate; Kirk’s phone lit up with furious demands from Netanyahu’s allies. “He was being told what you’re not allowed to do, and it was driving him crazy,” a Trump insider later told the Gray Zone.

The TPUSA event and subsequent scolding from Trump came just weeks after Kirk also reportedly followed a tense meeting in June, when Kirk warned Trump not to launch a military strike against Iran, according to the Gray Zone. On Twitter, Kirk expressed support for Trump’s bombing, calling it “a surgical strike, operated perfectly.”

Kirk’s reported disagreements with the Trump administration on Epstein, Iran and other Israeli-related issues have sparked conspiracy theories that Israel was the one who assassinated him. So far, no evidence has been produced to support this theory. Alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson has a preliminary hearing set for next month.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has released about 3 million files on Epstein—as required by congressional legislation—but there are at least 2 million more unreleased records.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

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