Sunday, June 14, 2026

L.A. Homeowners Complain over Stream of Unsolicited Mail-In Ballots

'If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed...'

Posted by Editor 1
Shirley Weber
Shirley Weber / PHOTO: California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Notwithstanding recent reports that the homeless population in Los Angeles was being paid to vote for Democratic mayoral candidates, the city’s housed population complained that they, too, were being hectored by a steady stream of unsolicited mail-in ballots.

“The intended recipients include former residents of the addresses or family members who have since moved away, some who have been gone for six years,” the New York Post reported.

Among those raising the alarm was Sue Pascoe, a community activist and publisher of the website Circling the News. Pascoe — who lost her home as the result of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’s failed response to an arson attack that destroyed the Pacific Palisades — said she received ballots for three of her adult children who no longer live in the area and were registered elsewhere.

As a concerned citizen, she raised concerns about the “expense, the waste and the question of what happens to all these ballots.”

But no matter what she tries to do to remove her nonresident relatives from the local voter rolls, election officials insist that they be kept on, resulting in a losing battle of attrition for Pascoe and others like her.

The Post article also featured Sharon Kilbride, who said she had allowed some temporarily unhoused citizens to use her residence, but continued to receive their ballots long after they had moved on.

“One has been gone for four years and another for five years,” she said.

The article cited several other cases to support the widespread concern about L.A.’s mishandling of its ballots, which some suspect is a feature and not a glitch.

The city’s recent primary election to determine its mayoral candidates has led to even greater scrutiny after socialist city councilor Nithya Raman pulled off a statistically improbable comeback in the days after the election.

Through a suspicious surge in mail-in ballots, Raman succeeded in knocking Republican Spencer Pratt from the general-election ballot, courtesy of a “jungle primary” that takes the top two vote-getters, regardless of party.

The appearance of impropriety has brought with it a series of actions from the federal Justice Department and watchdog organizations aimed at holding corrupt election officials accountable.

A federal lawsuit from Judicial Watch seeks to force California to remove some 873,000 inactive voter registrations, some of which go back since before President Donald Trump’s first election in 2016.

Meanwhile, the DOJ has accused California officials, including Secretary of State Shirley Weber, of blocking a federal audit — despite state-mandated practices like a ban on voter ID that actively encourage fraud.

“If California genuinely wants voters to trust its elections, it should open its records, not fight to keep them closed,” wrote Bill Essayli, assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, in a lengthy June 7 post on X.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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