Hulkster Reportedly Appears in Skies over Florida During Farewell Sendoff

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Beloved wrestler Hulk Hogan appeared in the sky at his farewell sendoff last week in Clearwater, Fla., according to reports.

At sundown last night in Clearwater, the Hulkster appeared in the sky. He was laid to rest there today. (📸 by @deejaysilver1) pic.twitter.com/1ldn2BWrgN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 6, 2025

“The Hulkster,” whose birth name was Terry Bollea, died of a heart attack on July 24 at the age of 71.

A photo originally posted to the social media of Nashville disc jockey Dee Jay Silver showed a cloud formation mimicking one of the WWE superstar’s signature poses during his private funeral on Tuesday.

“We said our final goodbyes to my hero today!” Silver posted. “We saw you in the sky looking over us! Hulkamania will live forever brother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee Jay Silver (@deejaysilver1)

A childhood hero to many of a certain age, Hogan was the franchise face of professional wrestling during the golden era of the “sport.”

Long silent about his politics in public, he re-emerged during the 2024 Republican National Convention to endorse President Donald Trump, becoming one of the unequivocal highlights of the heavily watched event, which once again thrust him into the forefront of the national Zeitgeist amid a resurgent MAGA movement.

Coming just days after an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania nearly felled Trump for good, Hogan’s fiery speech at the RNC captured the shock, outrage and determination that 77 million voters would share ahead of November landslide election.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics, but after everything that’s happened to our country over the past four years—and everything that happened last weekend—I can no longer stay silent,” Hogan said during his RNC speech.

“[W]hat happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States—enough was enough,” he continued, ripping off his shirt. “And I said, ‘Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother; let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump make America great again.’”

Following Hogan’s death, Trump led the list of high-profile celebrities and public figures paying tribute to him.

“Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon—who long presided over the WWE with her husband, Vince, during its heyday—also honored the legendary all-American.

“I had the privilege of knowing and working with Hulk Hogan for over 40 years,” she wrote on LinkedIn. “Hulk was a dear friend and member of our WWE family. His legacy in and out of the ring will always be remembered. He was one of a kind!”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.