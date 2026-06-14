Sunday, June 14, 2026

Woke Va. School District Considers Canceling Christmas

'You're taking away instruction time, and you’re completely interrupting their education...'

Posted by Editor 1
Fairfax County Public Schools
The seal of the Fairfax County School Board overlays a photo of FCPS students attending a summer yearbook camp. / Graphic by Ben Sellers

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) In one of the most notoriously woke school districts in the country, pushback from parents over an overly lax academic calendar has led school officials to retaliate by threatening to cancel religious holidays — including Christmas.

Fairfax County, Virginia, where Democrat-endorsed candidates occupy every seat of the 12-member school board, faced recent backlash from taxpaying residents annoyed that fewer than half the school weeks in the academic year had a full five days of instruction.

In addition to observing 30 official holidays, the 2025-26 calendar was dotted with school-planning, staff development and teacher workdays, as well as optional religious holidays.

“The current calendar disadvantages children from low-income households the absolute most,” parent Stephanie Lundquist–Arora told WJLA.

“What you see is that the low-income students are among the worst performers on the standardized tests, so it’s hurting them the most,” she added. “You’re taking away instruction time, and you’re completely interrupting their education.”

In response, school board members appeared to feign concern, announcing their intention to revisit the holiday calendar and find solutions that would placate all stakeholders.

“Parents are seeking help,” said school board member Melanie Meren.

“They want their kids in school for as many five-day school weeks as possible,” she added. “So, the changes I’m proposing … are going to provide a more stable, focused schedule for students and families’ lives.”

Meren was one of four board members to propose motions eliminating early-release days. But rather than focus on frivolous staff development, some of the proposals targeted patriotic federal holidays like Veterans Day and Columbus Day (known to Democrats as Indigenous People’s Day).

Alternatively, school officials proposed, on a recent survey, cutting out several of the religious holidays the district observes, including Diwali, Yom Kippir, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. But it seemed only willing to do so on condition that Christmas also become a school day.

Because Christmas Day is also a federal holiday, it is possible that Dec. 25 would remain intact as a student holiday regardless, while any proposal to cut the religious holidays would eliminate an existing holiday for Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

Some social-media users likewise pointed out that school systems already had effectively cut their observance of Christian holidays by broadly designating the yuletide season as “winter break” and then scheduling the customary “spring break” to coincide with Easter.

Regardless, the school board’s attempt to play three-card monte with the holidays would seem to sidestep the underlying concern from Lundquist–Arora and other parents that FCPS is failing to exercise good stewardship of the Northern Virginia district’s sizeable financial resources.

Lundquist–Arora, a contributor to conservative publications like the Washington Examiner and The Federalist, recently unleashed another viral attack on FCPS that exposed its staggering budgetary breakdown, including $2.2 million a year to staff a 19-person department focused on environmental initiatives.

Additionally, even though FCPS received a $197 million budget increase for fiscal year 2027, bringing its total budget to $4.1 billion, the district opted to cut 70 teaching positions, resulting in rising class sizes.

Meanwhile, the combined salaries of the school superintendent and her chief of staff exceed $750,000 a year, even while test scores continue to plummet.

Fairfax, like neighboring Loudoun County, also has come under fire for reckless policies that have resulted in hefty legal fees.

The Daily Signal reported that the district has spent $56.5 million on legal fees since 2020, including hiring a law firm at the rate of $1,850 an hour to help cover up the alleged groping of 13 female students at Fairfax High School by a 19-year-old illegal immigrant.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Michael Knowles Dismantles Democrat Vote-Fraud Lies w/ History Lesson
Next article
Did Trump Shut Down the Investigation Into His Own Assassination Attempts?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com