Alleged Kirk Assassin’s Roommate Seemingly Given Immunity to Testify

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s one-time roommate, Lance Twiggs, seems to have been given immunity, likely in exchange for testifying against Robinson.

Robinson’s attorneys hinted at the immunity deal for Twiggs on Friday during a court hearing. The lawyers didn’t name Twiggs, but mentioned the government’s “central witness.” Given the incriminating note that Robinson purportedly left Twiggs, as well as the text messages between them, the lawyers were likely referencing Twiggs.

“The central witness, who’s going to be presented against Mr. Robinson, is a witness who the prosecution and the federal government have given promises of immunity to,” one of Robinson’s lawyers said.

🚨It’s heavily implied that Lance Twiggs has been given PROMISES OF IMMUNITY from the prosecution and federal government. “The central witness, who’s going to be presented AGAINST Mr. Robinson, is a withness who the prosecution and the federal government have given promises of… pic.twitter.com/Ge5I9bmIoX — JaneDoeUKnow (@MsJaneDoeUKnow) June 12, 2026

Robinson’s lawyers said that instead of putting the “central witness” on the stand at the preliminary hearing—which would subject the witness to cross-examination—the government instead wants to play a recording of an interview with him. Robinson’s lawyers voiced strong objections to playing the recording instead of actually examining Twiggs.

According to the government, Robinson texted Twiggs after shooting Kirk. He told Twiggs to “drop what you are doing” and “look under my keyboard.” There, Twiggs purportedly found a note from Robinson that confessed to his crimes.

“I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary,” Robinson purportedly wrote. “I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler.”

Twiggs purportedly destroyed the letter, but took a photo of it first—a photo that was later obtained by the government.

Twiggs shared a $1,800-a-month townhouse with Robinson. Twiggs was 22 at the time of the shooting, and was quickly revealed to be a “wannabe professional gamer” who was reportedly considering a sex change.

The Daily Mail tracked down alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's former roommate, Lance Twiggs.

He's reportedly living with his "strict Mormon family" in Texas. pic.twitter.com/CvvaF9M5tv — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 11, 2026

“In November 2024, Twiggs posted about his anxiety with injecting cross-sex hormones. Replying to a thread on injection pain, he wrote: ‘seriously. sometimes it’s just muscle memory, sometimes i gotta get buzzed on something so i’m not too anxious about it,’” independent journalist Andy Ngo reported last September.

A purported neighbor also said the two were in a romantic relationship. The neighbor said he saw them holding hands and kissing.

Law enforcement has said Robinson may have been motivated by Kirk’s alleged “transphobia.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.