Like Clockwork, the Elitist Media Smears Chuck Norris in Death

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) American legend Chuck Norris’s passing drew tributes across the country, but the elitist media wasted no time smearing him over his perceived political views.

Norris’s family confirmed he passed peacefully while surrounded by loved ones, and shared their personal tribute on Instagram.

Chuck Norris held a 183-10-2 record and was a 6x world champion in full contact bare knuckle karate. On top of that, he beat heavyweight kickboxing world champion Joe Lewis 3 consecutive times and also had a brutal sparring match with undefeated kickboxing world champion, Bill… pic.twitter.com/4FilGW9z9Q — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) March 20, 2026

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.”

Several media outlets rushed to tarnish Norris’s legacy, even in death, a now-familiar tactic used against figures the left views as insufficiently aligned.

Variety took the lead, pushing a story headlined, “Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star — but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy.”

In a long rambling piece for Variety, writer William Earl attempted to tie Norris’s legacy to modern political debates.

“Was Norris a brilliant athlete and top-shelf star? Yes. But there’s no denying that his roles were part of a body of work used to show American strength, might and the pernicious attraction of taking the law into one’s own hands — something that seems less fun in a year in which our country is funneling money into bombing Iran and ICE agents are acting like one-man militias.”

Earl went further, arguing that “given our nation’s divisions in morality, information literacy and overall sense of reality, it’s easier to see Norris’ characters as justification for a fringe conspiracy movement rather than a moral standing.”

Other left-leaning outlets followed suit, immediately framing Norris’s death through a political lens.

PinkNews ran the headline: “Chuck Norris dead at 86: A history of the controversial actor’s anti-LGBTQ+ comments.”

The Advocate similarly wrote: “Chuck Norris, panned for past antigay remarks, dies at 86.”

The backlash was swift, with OutKick founder Clay Travis writing on X: “You’re better off dying a terrorist than dying as a Trump supporter when it comes to legacy media coverage.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added: “Chuck Norris was an action legend and a great American. ‘Variety’ is an example of why so many people detest the media.”