Sunday, March 22, 2026

The REAL Reason Revealed for Left’s Abrupt Cancelation of Civil Rights Hero

'Did Stalin ever unperson any Old Bolshevik ... faster than the American center-left establishment is unpersonning Cesar Chavez this week?'

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Plaza de Cesar Chavez
Workers in San Jose, Calif., cement over the former Plaza de Cesar Chavez / IMAGE: @scottbudman via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) From Gandhi to JFK to Martin Luther King, allegations of sexual perversion and civil-rights stewardship have often gone hand-in-hand.

In the past, however, left-wing adherents have been willing to turn a blind eye to any indiscretions by focusing on the net good of their flawed leaders.

Thus, the sudden cancelation last week of 20th-century labor leader César Chávez raised red flags among some skeptics, who began looking for an ulterior motive — and soon found it.

The purging of Chávez from the historical record came, ostensibly, after a New York Times piece named several female accusers saying he had groomed and molested girls as young as 12.

Ana Murguia and Debra Rojas, both 66, said they were victims of Chávez — who died in 1993 — while in their early teens. The crimes, thus, would have been committed in the 1970s, when Chávez was in his 40s.

Fellow farmworker activist Dolores Huerta, now 95, also accused Chávez of assaulting her, leading her to become pregnant twice.

The response was unequivocal: Blue jurisdictions in California and elsewhere moved to cancel César Chávez Day, traditionally celebrated on March 31. Murals and statues were removed, and even a major roadway renamed in Fresno.

The strong — and seemingly coordinated — reaction was perplexing, to say the least.

Footage of workers cementing over the name “Plaza de Cesar Chavez” struck some as Stalinesque.

As others pointed out, allegations of pederasty have not prevented the Left from lionizing other activists of the same period, such as LGBT trailblazer Harvey Milk.

Indeed, even former President Joe Biden had credible allegations of incest and child abuse swept under the rug.

The sudden recalibration of the Left’s moral compass  — evocative of its flip-flop on the Jeffrey Epstein files between the Biden and Trump administrations  — may finally have been explained following revelations that Chávez was staunchly opposed to illegal immigration.

A supporter of the labor movement, which relied heavily on strikes as a form of protest, Chávez regarded the influx of cheap, fresh “scabs” from across the border as a threat, undermining any leverage that workers had due to their willingness to cross the picket line.

During his campaign to raise awareness of illegals and encourage that they be reported to the proper authorities, Chávez even referred to the new arrivals using the pejorative “wetbacks.”

The about-face comes after Democrat lawmakers made the decision to double down on open borders by defunding the Department of Homeland Security — making the nation more vulnerable to terrorism and causing a massive backup for airport security screenings — in a desperate bid to prevent immigration officials from deporting the more than 10 million illegals let in under the Biden administration.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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