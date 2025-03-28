Waters Claims Melania Should Be Deported in Latest Racist Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Members of the Democratic Party seem to have fully embraced racism—as long as it’s aimed at Republicans. First Lady Melania Trump, a naturalized American citizen born in Slovenia, has become their biggest target.

In a speech riddled with falsehoods, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., suggested that Melania could be deported under President Donald Trump’s birthright citizenship order because her parents may have been undocumented when she received her U.S. citizenship.

Waters’s claim made no sense as Melania did not obtain her American citizenship through birthright.

Born in Slovenia, Melania became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, five years after securing a green card through the merit-based EB-1 visa program. Her parents—Viktor and Amalija Knavs—became U.S. citizens in 2018 through legal sponsorship by their daughter.

These facts did not deter Waters from launching a racist, xenophobic attack against Melania—continuing a long pattern of smears from the legacy media and the Democratic Party.

Maxine Waters wants to deport Melania pic.twitter.com/5ja21ES3qV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

“If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” Waters shouted at an anti-Trump rally on March 22.

“We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look,” Waters added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Waters’s comments seem to align with the Democratic Party’s pattern of attacking individuals who were not born in the U.S. but support Trump’s policies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who now serves in the Department of Government Efficiency, has faced similar criticism. A South African-born U.S. citizen, Musk’s loyalty to America has been openly questioned by Democrats.

“Mr. Musk has been here 22 years and he’s a citizen of three countries,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, at a press conference in February. “I always ask myself the question, with the damage he’s doing here. When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada or the United States?”

Rep. Marcy Kaptur attacks Elon Musk's loyalty, suggesting his true loyalties may be to South Africa because he has been a US citizen for "only" 22 years. Because Democrats love open borders, many people think they also love immigrants. But that's a lie. The left never loved… pic.twitter.com/aqI0n0pgkD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 26, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the 2024 failed Democratic nominee for vice president, took the attacks further, derisively calling Musk an “African.”

“There’s nothing conservative about an unelected South African nepo baby firing people at the VA. … Can you imagine if President Barack Obama had brought his unelected African friend to cut—you know what I mean—to cut the government,” Walz sneered.