Democrat Questions Musk’s US Loyalty, Despite Flaunting Her Own Foreign Ties

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Democratic Party has stooped to a new low in its smear campaign against Elon Musk and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency—now questioning his citizenship and loyalty to the U.S.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, suggested during a Wednesday press conference that Musk might be more loyal to South Africa or Canada—countries where he holds citizenship by birth and through his mother. Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002, more than two decades ago.

“Mr. Musk has been here 22 years and he’s a citizen of three countries. I always ask myself the question, with the damage he’s doing here. When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada or the United States?” Kaptur asked at the flailing press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

She added, “He’s only been a citizen, I’ll say it again, 22 years.”

Kaptur’s attack is particularly brazen, given her boasts about her family’s foreign ties. On her website, she describes herself as the daughter of a “Polish-American” family.

First elected in 1983, Kaptur has also religiously smeared Trump, suggesting he is a racist for opposing illegal immigration.

In 2018, she rebuked Trump’s blunt comments about not accepting immigrants from “shithole” countries as “un-American, racist and cruel.” The congresswoman even demanded an apology from Trump.

President Trump's vile comments on immigrants are un-American, racist and cruel. @POTUS should apologize! — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) January 12, 2018

On Jan. 29, 2017—just days after Trump took office—Kaptur raged against an executive order restricting immigration from nations embroiled in Islamic terrorism.

“Ancestors of the Trump and Kaptur families both passed through that unforgettable portal as they made their way to America as immigrants. How can we deny to others the gift of freedom bequeathed to us?” Kaptur asked.

In June 2020, she blindly defended Black Lives Matter rioters, downplaying their destruction and looting.

“Those protesting peacefully are patriots,” Kaptur claimed. “Their demonstration is as the Founders envisioned and they deserve respect and admiration for seeking a better America. They will make our country stronger.”

Headline USA reached out to Kaptur’s campaign for clarification but was forwarded to the campaign manager’s voicemail. A voicemail was not returned before this article’s publication. An email request also went unanswered.