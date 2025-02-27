Quantcast
Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Democrat Questions Musk’s US Loyalty, Despite Flaunting Her Own Foreign Ties

'He’s only been a citizen, I’ll say it again, 22 years...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic Party has stooped to a new low in its smear campaign against Elon Musk and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency—now questioning his citizenship and loyalty to the U.S.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, suggested during a Wednesday press conference that Musk might be more loyal to South Africa or Canada—countries where he holds citizenship by birth and through his mother. Musk became a U.S. citizen in 2002, more than two decades ago.

“Mr. Musk has been here 22 years and he’s a citizen of three countries. I always ask myself the question, with the damage he’s doing here. When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada or the United States?” Kaptur asked at the flailing press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

She added, “He’s only been a citizen, I’ll say it again, 22 years.”

Kaptur’s attack is particularly brazen, given her boasts about her family’s foreign ties. On her website, she describes herself as the daughter of a “Polish-American” family.

First elected in 1983, Kaptur has also religiously smeared Trump, suggesting he is a racist for opposing illegal immigration.

In 2018, she rebuked Trump’s blunt comments about not accepting immigrants from “shithole” countries as “un-American, racist and cruel.” The congresswoman even demanded an apology from Trump.

On Jan. 29, 2017—just days after Trump took office—Kaptur raged against an executive order restricting immigration from nations embroiled in Islamic terrorism.

“Ancestors of the Trump and Kaptur families both passed through that unforgettable portal as they made their way to America as immigrants. How can we deny to others the gift of freedom bequeathed to us?” Kaptur asked.

In June 2020, she blindly defended Black Lives Matter rioters, downplaying their destruction and looting.

“Those protesting peacefully are patriots,” Kaptur claimed. “Their demonstration is as the Founders envisioned and they deserve respect and admiration for seeking a better America. They will make our country stronger.”

Headline USA reached out to Kaptur’s campaign for clarification but was forwarded to the campaign manager’s voicemail. A voicemail was not returned before this article’s publication. An email request also went unanswered.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Claims Prosecutorial Misconduct, Asking Judge to Dismiss Criminal Case
Next article
Jake Tapper Slammed for Cashing In on Biden’s Decline After Years of Dismissing It

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com