Thursday, March 27, 2025

Trump Considers Reparations for J6 Defendants Persecuted by Biden

'Some of them didn't even go into the building...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Pro-MAGA Americans aggressively prosecuted by the Biden administration over the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising may soon receive federal compensation, according to President Donald Trump. 

 Trump made the remarks during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who asked if there was “any talk about a compensation fund” for J6 defendants who lost income and had their lives upended. 

“There’s talk about that,” Trump replied. He noted that a group of government officials “really like that group of people,” referring to the J6 protestors. “They were patriots, as far as I was concerned. I talk about them a lot. They were treated very unfairly.” 

The president’s comments come just three months after he issued sweeping pardons for roughly 1,500 individuals allegedly involved in the protests at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Republicans have long argued that despite most of the defendants being involved in peaceful demonstrators, the newly inaugurated Biden administration cracked down on everyone who set foot inside the U.S. Capitol that day. 

Grandmothers, fathers, young people, and workers—many of them first-time offenders—faced the wrath of Biden’s DOJ, receiving sentences ranging from one year to several decades in prison. 

Biden’s heavy-handed prosecution starkly contrasts with how the federal government treated previous political protesters, particularly those tied to Black Lives Matter. 

Earlier in his remarks, Trump told Kelly that the J6 defendants are “incredible people” who were “treated so unfairly, so horribly.” 

“Some of them didn’t even go into the building—and the judges, the system, the hatred, the vitriol, the prosecutors, the way they wanted to destroy these people,” Trump added. He said these people were “devastated” and given years in prison. 

“I took care of them,” Trump said. “I said I was going to, and I did.” 

While the majority of Democrats condemned Trump’s pardons of the J6 defendants, they conveniently turned a blind eye to former President Joe Biden’s use of his pardon powers to shield his family from accountability for any crimes potentially committed from 2014 to 2021. 

Biden was the first president in U.S. history to do such a thing. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
