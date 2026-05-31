Anti-Trump Billionaire Responds to DOJ Criminal Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Liberal billionaire Reid Hoffman issued a seemingly panicked response to reports that the DOJ is investigating the nonprofit organization he used to bankroll E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

The reportedly wide-ranging probe centers on whether Carroll misled attorneys during the litigation about her knowledge of Hoffman’s financial backing of the lawsuits.

Another aspect of the investigation reportedly focuses on Hoffman and potential money-laundering violations tied to the nonprofit.

“Trump’s newest accusation of me is absurdly false. The premise of the investigation would be laughable if the subject matter weren’t so serious,” Hoffman wrote, without specifying which allegation he disputed.

Hoffman also suggested the scrutiny is the product from his financial support of Carroll’s lawsuits against Trump.

According to the leftist New York Times, Carroll was asked during a 2022 deposition whether “anyone else” was paying her legal fees. Carroll replied no.

The DOJ investigation is being conducted out of Chicago, where American Future Republic is headquartered. The nonprofit, founded by Hoffman, paid the attorneys who represented Carroll in her lawsuits against Trump.

Carroll, an 82-year-old former magazine columnist, accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s. She produced no physical evidence of the purported assault. However, she successfully convinced a New York jury that the incident likely occurred.

Initial reports suggested that criminal investigators were examining whether Carroll committed perjury during the litigation.

The DOJ later clarified that no such investigation existed. Subsequent reporting, however, indicated that prosecutors were instead examining the Hoffman-backed nonprofit that financed the lawsuits.

Notably, Hoffman’s response did not address the allegations surrounding the nonprofit.