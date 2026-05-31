Married Democrat Senate Candidate ‘Sexted’ Other Women

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal revealed Saturday that Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, shared sexually explicit text messages with other women in early 2025.

Platner’s “sexts” were disclosed to his campaign by his wife, Amy Gertner. The two have been married since 2023.

“In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign,” the Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.

“Aides ultimately decided the texts were a private matter that was being handled by the couple in marriage counseling, a campaign official said. The rally proceeded as planned, with thousands in attendance.”

NEW: It’s real. Here is Graham Platner’s active profile on Kik, a “predators paradise” app known as a hotbed for child pornography, kidnapping, and sexual abuse. Full story @realDailyWire from @TimRiceDC: https://t.co/8lpCwfo5ic pic.twitter.com/8yQqADkX7l — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 30, 2026

In response to the latest scandal, Gertner told the Journal that her marriage to Platner is stronger than it’s ever been.

“We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren’t easy,” she reportedly said.

Additionally, the Journal reported Saturday that Platner has an account on the messaging app Kik, which is known to be inhabited by underage users. Platner’s campaign told the Journal that he had “long deleted the app from his phone but hadn’t deactivated his account.”

Saturday’s report is just the latest scandal in the upstart’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins this November.

Fox News reported earlier this month on Platner’s Reddit posts, which contain graphic sexual admissions about portable toilets and glowing descriptions of obscene military bathroom artwork.

A March 2017 entry on Reddit’s r/Military forum, for instance, captured Platner responding to a thread about memorable military smells. “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas—-er… that blue water smell conditioned me,” he wrote.

A separate March 2021 post on Reddit’s r/USMC forum showed Platner waxing poetic about a crude penis illustration inside a portable toilet during an overseas assignment. In a thread celebrating so called “GWOT Dick Art,” Platner launched into lavish praise for the drawing, describing it as “beautiful,” “engorged and veiny,” and moving “towards its penetrative glory.”

Platner, who clinched the Democratic nomination after two term Governor Janet Mills abandoned her campaign last month, has also drawn fire over a New York Times interview concerning a 2013 post in which he suggested people worried about rape should not “get so f—ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.” Further scrutiny has followed posts where he called himself a “communist” and “socialist,” along with alleged homophobic slurs and expressions of admiration for Hamas military tactics.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.