Monday, March 17, 2025

2024 Loser Tim Walz Derisively Refers to Obama’s ‘African Friend’

'Can you imagine if President Barack Obama had brought his unelected African friend to cut ... the government...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched a racially charged attack on tech mogul Elon Musk during an Iowa town hall meeting, even invoking former President Barack Obama in a bizarre analogy. 

Walz—who lost the 2024 vice presidential election—scolded Musk as an “African,” borrowing language from his Democratic colleagues to scold the X owner. 

“There’s nothing conservative about an unelected South African nepo baby firing people at the VA. … Can you imagine if President Barack Obama had brought his unelected African friend to cut—you know what I mean—to cut the government,” Walz told a small crowd of supporters on Friday. 

“This is wrong,” he added. 

Walz’s misleading remarks alluded to Democratic claims that Musk, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative, is carrying out mass firings in the federal government.

In reality, Musk has not fired any workers, as he lacks such authority. Instead, he has been identifying government waste and fraud for Trump to address. 

Walz’s incendiary rhetoric comes as he tries to position himself as a potential candidate for president in 2028. 

Walz joins a growing list of Democratic politicians resorting to racist attacks against Musk—a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa.  

The Musk-targeted onslaught has spurred online petitions demanding that he be deported or denaturalized. 

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, appeared to endorse these efforts, questioning Musk’s loyalty to the United States based on his South African heritage. 

“Mr. Musk has been here 22 years and he’s a citizen of three countries. I always ask myself the question: with the damage he’s doing here, when push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada or the United States?” Kaptur asked in February.

“He’s only been a citizen—I’ll say it again—22 years,” she added. 

These remarks starkly contrast with Kaptur’s past statements defending foreign nationals during the first Trump administration. In 2018, she denounced Trump’s criticism of “sh*thole countries” as “un-American, racist and cruel.” 

On her own website, Kaptur celebrated her foreign ties as the “daughter” of a “Polish-American” family. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
