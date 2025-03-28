Trump Makes Shocking Announcement about Graham’s Reelection

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., bid for re-election in the 2026 midterm—a shocking move given Graham’s ever-changing stance on the America First movement.

“Senator Lindsey Graham has my complete and total endorsement for re-election — he will not let you down,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social. “Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a big win next year.”

This endorsement comes 14 months before South Carolinians select their Republican Senate nominee. Graham, who has sometimes clashed with Trump’s agenda, could have faced a MAGA challenger.

At a 2023 Trump rally in South Carolina, Graham was met with loud boos, and in 2024, the two traded attacks about a nationwide abortion ban—a policy proposal Graham fully supports. Trump disagreed.

“Many Good Republicans lost Elections because of this Issue, and people like Lindsey Graham, that are unrelenting, are handing Democrats their dream of the House, Senate, and perhaps even the Presidency,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

Later that year, Trump dismissed Graham’s strategy for winning the presidential election against former President Joe Biden. “I like Lindsey. I don’t care what he says, OK?” Trump told CBS News. “Lindsey wouldn’t have been elected if I didn’t endorse him.”

Following Trump’s endorsement in the 2020 primary, Graham captured more than 67% of the vote, though he still faced primary challenges, according to The State.

On Wednesday, Trump described Graham as a “wonderful friend” who “has always been there when I needed him.” The two have been spotted golfing together.

“As the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Lindsey is fighting tirelessly to grow the economy, lower taxes, and eliminate government waste,” Trump added. He also noted that Graham is helping “secure the border, stop migrant crime, strongly support our great military/vets, promote American energy dominance, defend our always under siege Second Amendment and ensure peace through strength.”

Graham welcomed the endorsement on X, sharing a video touting Trump’s support.