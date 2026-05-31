Sunday, May 31, 2026

FBI Scientist Indicted for Possessing Child Abuse Material

He’s the second Virginia-based FBI official to be charged with a sex crime in May...

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - The seal on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An FBI scientist was indicted Thursday on a slew of child-pornography related charges, including for the advertisement, transportation, distribution, receipt and possession of such heinous material.

The FBI scientist, microbiologist Cary Andre Rue, was first put under investigation after Google submitted multiple tips last September about his email account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to charging documents, Google reported that Rue had uploaded more than 50 files of suspected child pornography to his Google Drive account.

In April of this year, the FBI executed search warrants on more than 25 electronic devices owned by Rue—allegedly finding more than 3,000 sexually explicit videos depicting minors as young as babies. Agents also allegedly found Rue talking about finding teenage prostitutes the next time he goes overseas, and insinuating that he had sex with minors in Bulgaria.

He was arrested on May 4 and indicted Thursday. His arraignment is set for this Tuesday in Alexandria federal court.

Rue resides in Stafford, Virginia, maintains an office at the FBI lab in Quantico, and has a top secret security clearance, according to court records.

He’s the second Virginia-based FBI official to be charged with a sex crime in May. Earlier this month, FBI supervisor Timothy Healy was reportedly charged with felony sexual battery in Indiana. Healy lives in Virginia and was reportedly visiting someone he knew in Indianapolis when the alleged crime took place. Further details aren’t public yet.

The FBI still lists Healy on its website—listing him as a supervisory agent who serves with the bureau’s Crisis Negotiation Unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Healy also had a bio on Georgetown University’s website, but that has been removed. According to an archived version of the deleted page, Healy has some 23 years of federal service under his belt.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Says It Fired Hellfire Missile at Cargo Ship Attempting To Reach Iran
Next article
Newark Mayor Imposes Curfew after Riots at Immigration Detention Center

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com