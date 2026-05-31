FBI Scientist Indicted for Possessing Child Abuse Material

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An FBI scientist was indicted Thursday on a slew of child-pornography related charges, including for the advertisement, transportation, distribution, receipt and possession of such heinous material.

The FBI scientist, microbiologist Cary Andre Rue, was first put under investigation after Google submitted multiple tips last September about his email account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to charging documents, Google reported that Rue had uploaded more than 50 files of suspected child pornography to his Google Drive account.

In April of this year, the FBI executed search warrants on more than 25 electronic devices owned by Rue—allegedly finding more than 3,000 sexually explicit videos depicting minors as young as babies. Agents also allegedly found Rue talking about finding teenage prostitutes the next time he goes overseas, and insinuating that he had sex with minors in Bulgaria.

He was arrested on May 4 and indicted Thursday. His arraignment is set for this Tuesday in Alexandria federal court.

Rue resides in Stafford, Virginia, maintains an office at the FBI lab in Quantico, and has a top secret security clearance, according to court records.

He’s the second Virginia-based FBI official to be charged with a sex crime in May. Earlier this month, FBI supervisor Timothy Healy was reportedly charged with felony sexual battery in Indiana. Healy lives in Virginia and was reportedly visiting someone he knew in Indianapolis when the alleged crime took place. Further details aren’t public yet.

The FBI still lists Healy on its website—listing him as a supervisory agent who serves with the bureau’s Crisis Negotiation Unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Healy also had a bio on Georgetown University’s website, but that has been removed. According to an archived version of the deleted page, Healy has some 23 years of federal service under his belt.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.