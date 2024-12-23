Quantcast
‘Back to South Africa’: Democrats Call for Biden to Deport Elon Musk

'Let’s DRAIN THE SWAMP and make this non us native GO BACK TO WHERE HE CAME FROM...'

Elon Musk
Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Democrats on social media called for President Joe Biden to deport Elon Musk one month before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as the billionaire’s influence over the incoming administration became a point of attack.

Despite Biden’s apparent senility for the past four years, reaffirmed Thursday by a bombshell Wall Street Journal report, leftist pundits have attempted to drive a wedge between Trump and Musk with warnings of usurpation.

CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed panelists Sunday for feigning concern over the “unelected” Musk having Trump’s ear, saying, “Unelected people have been running the government for the last four years.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have commented on Musk’s close relationship with Trump. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Face the Nation on Sunday that “it feels as if Elon Musk is our prime minister,” while Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., sarcastically slammed the SpaceX owner as “President Musk after he helped tank a 1,547 page federal spending bill.

Trump dropped a constitutional truth bomb on the idea of a “President Musk” during his speech Sunday at Turning Point USA’s America Fest Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“No, he’s not going to be president, that I can tell you,” Trump told the crowd of the “smart” Department of Government Efficiency head. “And I’m safe, you know why? Because he can’t be—he wasn’t born in this country!”

Leftists on X recently jumped on the fact that Musk was born in South Africa by calling for his deportation—completely ignoring the rampant amount of illegal migrant criminals roaming the U.S.

“He should be deported,” Secular Talk host Kyle Kulinski wrote on the Musk-owned social media site.

While Kulinski faced backlash for his call for Musk’s deportation, similar posts appeared on X since Trump’s historic victory.

“I don’t remember going to the polls and seeing Elon Musk as being a candidate on anything. So why is he meeting with Congress about the government budget? Please deport this oligarchy back to South Africa. Elon Musk thinks he’s the president, because he bought Trump,” X user @OliviaHoney11 raged Thursday.

Another user, @badbadtzlevi143, expressed hate toward legal immigrants like Musk and said, “Let’s DRAIN THE SWAMP and make this non us native GO BACK TO WHERE HE CAME FROM.”

“BIDEN, DEPORT ELON MUSK AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!” X user @leonrealone added Sunday.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

