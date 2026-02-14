Saturday, February 14, 2026

Washington Sheriff Defends Deputy Caught on Tape by ‘Leftist Karen’ 

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Memphis Police officers work an active shooter scene at Hodge Road and Ivan Road in Memphis, Tenn. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday has been arrested. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The sheriff of a Washington county praised one of his deputies Friday for maintaining his composure while being harassed by a self-styled activist filming him and attempting to lecture him near an elementary school. 

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders stood by his deputy after the woman repeatedly cursed and lectured him about “fascism” on Thursday. The exchange, recorded by the woman and posted on Instagram, has since gone viral on social media. 

In a Facebook post sharing the video, Sanders said he would “be placing a letter of commendation in Deputy Domeno’s file for his tact, professionalism, and unwillingness to take the escalation bait that was set for him during this encounter.” 

The comments came amid the viral spread of a video that appeared to have been recorded by social media user “Nani Poonani.” 

During the altercation, the woman demanded to know what Deputy Domeno was doing there. Taken aback, he explained he was completing a collision report. 

The woman continued pressing, accusing the deputy of “circling since about 8” and warning that he was “scaring these families.”  

Domeno calmly explained that the collision had just occurred and he was finishing his report. 

Doubling down on her claims, the woman snapped, “You should probably go do your job where your job is”—later launching a tirade about “the defending line between us and the fucking fascism.”  

In response, Domeno stated, “With absolutely all due respect, I’m not gonna continue to go back and forth. I’m gonna try to finish my job as fast as possible.” 

In a separate Instagram post reviewed by Headline USA, the woman doubled down on her grandstanding, this time targeting white men. 

“I still think cops are facilitating the harm of people they swore to protect,” she wrote. “Even without lip filler, Imma keep screaming, LAND BACK WORLDWIDE. White men take a seat!” 

Headline USA contacted the woman behind the clip and offered her a chance for an interview. She did not reply before this article’s publication. 

