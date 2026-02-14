Woman Tries to Burn Down Warehouse Over ICE Rumors 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A woman was caught on video attempting to burn down a warehouse in Kansas City, Missouri, over claims the building was being converted into an ICE detention center.

The video, published by KMBC 9, showed the unidentified woman pouring an unknown liquid on the warehouse’s windows before igniting it, the outlet reported Friday.

The warehouse is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Video from our crew shows the woman igniting window areas at the building and flames briefly flaring up,” the outlet reported. “KMBC 9 reporter Andy Alcock said he witnessed the woman throw what appeared to be a liquid onto the windows before the fire started.”

Firefighters with the Grandview Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the flames before they could spread, the outlet added.

According to KCTV, the Kansas City Police Department said an emergency call prompted officers to respond at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

The outlet noted that the warehouse’s owner, Platform Ventures, had previously attempted to sell the property to the federal government for use as an immigration detention facility.

The company announced Thursday that the proposed sale had been called off.

Police are still searching for the woman.