Viral Graphic Exposes Flood of Foreign Nationals Under Biden Program

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A graphic showing the percentage of border entries during the Biden administration has gone viral on social media, highlighting that a significant portion of some countries’ populations made their way into the U.S.

The graphic, created by data scientist Jonathan Pallesen and shared Friday via X, shows that between four and six percent of the populations of Nicaragua, Cuba, Honduras, Haiti, Guatemala and Venezuela were encountered at the border.

Those figures include the thousands of individuals that Joe Biden’s administration imported under the controversial CHNV program.

The program — Parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans — allowed participants to enter the U.S. for up to two years if they met specific qualifications, including an affidavit of support from a U.S. citizen and claims of persecution.

Most Americans still don’t fully understand what happened under Biden… 8% of Nicaragua entered the US in 4 years.

8% of the entire country. 7% of Cuba.

6% of Haiti.

5% of Honduras. pic.twitter.com/SnDIfMUpYh — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) February 13, 2026

The graphic shows Nicaraguans as the most frequently encountered group, with more than 6 percent of the country’s roughly 7.1 million people being represented.

Nicaraguans were followed by Cubans, also exceeding 6 percent of a population of more than 10 million.

Hondurans accounted for more than 5 percent of their population of roughly 11 million. Haitians accounted for more than 3 percent of a population exceeding 11 million

Guatemala and Venezuela were nearly tied, each exceeding 3 percent, with populations of roughly 18 million and over 30 million, respectively.

Headline USA could not independently verify the graphic’s figures, but a review of border encounters shows that in FY2023, more than 334,000 Venezuelans were encountered nationwide.

In FY2024, that number was more than 313,000. Nicaragua recorded 138,729 encounters in FY2023 and 91,049 in FY2024.

Border encounters reflect every instance an individual was stopped at the border, including expulsions and repeated attempts. A single individual may be counted several times if they came across agents at the border more than once.