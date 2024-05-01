Trump Vows to Address Anti-White Racism

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump has said there is “definite” racism against white people sweeping the United States and added that “that can’t be allowed.”

During a wide-ranging Apr. 30, 2024, interview with Time magazine that previously bragged about stealing the 2020 election, Trump, 77, was asked about polls that showed most of his supporters think “anti-white racism now represents a greater problem in the country than anti-black racism.”

“Oh, I think that there is a lot to be said about that. If you look at the Biden administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views. They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people. They actually don’t even know what they’re against, but they’re against a lot. But no, I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either,” Trump said.

When the interviewer asked Trump about how he plans to address the issue of blatant racism against white people, Trump said it won’t be a big problem.

“I don’t think it would be a very tough thing to address, frankly. But I think the laws are very unfair right now. And education is being very unfair, and it’s being stifled. But I don’t think it’s going to be a big problem at all. But if you look right now, there’s absolutely a bias against white and that’s a problem,” he said.

Despite leftists constantly whining about evil white people who oppress non-whites in every imaginable, the reality is polar opposite.

Aside from anecdotal examples of people exposing their racist beliefs in this society, there are also many examples of institutional oppression against white people that previously happened or even happening right now in the United States.

Leftists who hate white people pushed their beliefs into every institution of this country, with leftist politicians like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Pentagon DEI officials, the Department of Education indoctrinators and United Nations’ globalists being the prime examples of that.

Private companies, like Google, also had a history of racism against white people.

Another institution where anti-white racism is heavily pushed is the educational system in the United States where white students, from kindergartens to graduate schools of “elite” and “respectable” Ivy League universities, are taught how to hate themselves.

Aside from being forced to have segregated graduation ceremonies, the only other way white students could separate themselves from non-white students was by going to a white-only seminar where they would be told about how horrible they were.