Google Loses $90B Over Anti-White AI Gemini

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Google’s market value plunged by $90 billion on Feb. 26, 2024, after it was revealed that the company’s new generative AI service Gemini erases white people from history, while also defending pedophilia and dictatorial communist leaders like Joseph Stalin.

It was reported by Breitbart that the stock of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, fell 4.5% on Feb. 26, 2024, to close at $138.75, its lowest price since early January. The selloff came after the backlash that the company faced for its generative AI service, Gemini, which has a far-left and anti-white bias.

Gemini inaccurately depicted historical figures by erasing white people from history over the weekend, which resulted in Google apologizing and temporarily taking its image service offline to reassess its quality controls.

In addition to that, the chatbot faced backlash for refusing to condemn Adolf Hitler as more negatively impactful than businessman Elon Musk and say if Libs of TikTok or Stalin was worse for humanity, while also defending pedophilia, according to the news source.

The recent problems with Gemini’s launch that Google faced represent the latest setback for the company in the high-stakes race to responsibly develop advanced generative AI. Currently, Google’s rival, Microsoft, appears ahead in product development and rollout of the new technology.

It was also reported that Google famously lost over $100 billion in market value in 2023 when its AI chatbot Bard made factual errors in a press event.

The controversies may damage consumer trust in Google’s brand as an authoritative and unbiased source of information, according to analysts, who added that this could have long-term implications for its core search business as AI plays an increasing role in generating search results.

“If Google is seen as an unreliable source for AI to a portion of the population, that isn’t good for business,” one of the analysts at Melius Research wrote.